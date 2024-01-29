Community Helps FYI Exceed Year-End Fundraising Goal

The year-end fundraising campaign for Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) exceeded its goal thanks to the generosity of the Santa Clarita community, the organization announced, as it also revealed the impact that FYI made supporting 100 local foster youth during 2023.

Together with funds from its matching donor team, FYI received a total of $64,543, the highest year-end campaign amount raised in its six-year history, which will help provide critical support to underserved youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without having been adopted or reunified with their birth parents.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful donors in Santa Clarita who gave generously to support our mission to help break the cycle of poverty and abuse these vulnerable youth have experienced so they can become successful, independent adults,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. She explained that FYI directly impacts the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition age foster youth (16 to 25 years) by providing a community of support and resources as they work towards completing a post-secondary education.

Olsen revealed the impact that FYI was able to have on these youth last year:

– Supported a total of 100 local foster youth.

– Celebrated 15 graduations: five youth received high school diplomas, three earned associate degrees, three were awarded bachelor’s degrees, three completed professional certifications and one earned her teaching credential.

– Helped 52 youth enroll in college or trade schools.

– Welcomed 25 new youth into the FYI community.

– Secured safe and stable housing for 21 foster high school and college students facing homelessness; a total of 67 since 2017.

– Added 30 new volunteer allies.

– Supported 57 youths with emergency assistance funds and transportation.

– Hosted an annual “Back to School Bash & Career Fair” and provided backpacks and school supplies for 75 youth.

– Provided 82 academic support sessions at The Study Place.

– Launched a new group therapy program called C.H.A.T.

– Fifteen youth participated in the “Ready, Set, Drive!” program to get drivers licenses.

– Hosted a summer beach trip for 28 youth.

– Held “Celebration of Everything” event to acknowledge youth graduations and other milestones and thank volunteers.

– Hosted “Friendsgiving” event for the youth.

– Introduced a new financial literacy program called “Money Matters.”

– Held an annual holiday party for all youth and their Allies and provided gifts and stockings for 76 youth.

“In addition to monetary and in-kind donations, FYI invites the community to consider becoming a volunteer Ally to a local foster youth, to help provide guidance and encouragement for these youth who don’t have their own caring families to support and guide them,” said Olsen. “Introducing these youth to a healthy adult relationship many have never had, can make all the difference in the trajectory of their lives.”

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.

About Fostering Youth Independence (FYI)

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness, and incarceration. FYI offers local foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment, and become successful, independent adults. FYI currently serves 76 transition age (16-25 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 165 local youth since its inception in 2017. It assigns each youth a caring adult volunteer Ally and a coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health, and employment. It also provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans. FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining their drivers license, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a community of support, and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies and holiday gifts.

