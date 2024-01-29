header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 29
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Community Helps FYI Exceed Year-End Fundraising Goal
| Monday, Jan 29, 2024
FYI Holiday Photo

The year-end fundraising campaign for Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) exceeded its goal thanks to the generosity of the Santa Clarita community, the organization announced, as it also revealed the impact that FYI made supporting 100 local foster youth during 2023.

Together with funds from its matching donor team, FYI received a total of $64,543, the highest year-end campaign amount raised in its six-year history, which will help provide critical support to underserved youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without having been adopted or reunified with their birth parents.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful donors in Santa Clarita who gave generously to support our mission to help break the cycle of poverty and abuse these vulnerable youth have experienced so they can become successful, independent adults,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. She explained that FYI directly impacts the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition age foster youth (16 to 25 years) by providing a community of support and resources as they work towards completing a post-secondary education.

Olsen revealed the impact that FYI was able to have on these youth last year:

– Supported a total of 100 local foster youth.

– Celebrated 15 graduations: five youth received high school diplomas, three earned associate degrees, three were awarded bachelor’s degrees, three completed professional certifications and one earned her teaching credential.

– Helped 52 youth enroll in college or trade schools.

– Welcomed 25 new youth into the FYI community.

– Secured safe and stable housing for 21 foster high school and college students facing homelessness; a total of 67 since 2017.

– Added 30 new volunteer allies.

– Supported 57 youths with emergency assistance funds and transportation.

– Hosted an annual “Back to School Bash & Career Fair” and provided backpacks and school supplies for 75 youth.

– Provided 82 academic support sessions at The Study Place.

– Launched a new group therapy program called C.H.A.T.

– Fifteen youth participated in the “Ready, Set, Drive!” program to get drivers licenses.

– Hosted a summer beach trip for 28 youth.

– Held “Celebration of Everything” event to acknowledge youth graduations and other milestones and thank volunteers.

– Hosted “Friendsgiving” event for the youth.

– Introduced a new financial literacy program called “Money Matters.”

– Held an annual holiday party for all youth and their Allies and provided gifts and stockings for 76 youth.

“In addition to monetary and in-kind donations, FYI invites the community to consider becoming a volunteer Ally to a local foster youth, to help provide guidance and encouragement for these youth who don’t have their own caring families to support and guide them,” said Olsen. “Introducing these youth to a healthy adult relationship many have never had, can make all the difference in the trajectory of their lives.”

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.

###

About Fostering Youth Independence (FYI)

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness, and incarceration. FYI offers local foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment, and become successful, independent adults. FYI currently serves 76 transition age (16-25 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 165 local youth since its inception in 2017. It assigns each youth a caring adult volunteer Ally and a coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health, and employment. It also provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans. FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining their drivers license, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a community of support, and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies and holiday gifts.

Follow Youth for Independence:

Website: www.fyifosteryouth.org

Instagram: @fyifosteryouth

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fyifosteryouth

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Community Helps FYI Exceed Year-End Fundraising Goal

Community Helps FYI Exceed Year-End Fundraising Goal
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
FULL STORY...

Jan. 31: Community Cancer Awareness Days at ACS Discovery Shop

Jan. 31: Community Cancer Awareness Days at ACS Discovery Shop
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
Visit the American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days.
FULL STORY...

St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry

St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Canyon Country will host its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays beginning Feb 16 for six weeks. The last Lenten Fish Fry of 2024 will be held March 22.
FULL STORY...

March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale

March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
Tickets are now on sale for the annual tour of the ruins of the St. Francis Dam, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The tour will be held Saturday, March 23.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally

Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 29 - Sunday, Feb. 4.
Five Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Sign Request for Veterans Historical Plaza
The Santa Clarita Parks Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Sign Request for Veterans Historical Plaza
Jan. 31: Community Cancer Awareness Days at ACS Discovery Shop
Visit the American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m., for Community Cancer Awareness Days.
Jan. 31: Community Cancer Awareness Days at ACS Discovery Shop
More than $1M Worth of Stolen Metals Recovered in Acton
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force Detectives began an investigation of a cargo load of precious metals, stolen from the Chicago area and ended up in various locations within Los Angeles County.
More than $1M Worth of Stolen Metals Recovered in Acton
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
The first “Coffee With a Cop” of 2024 will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at McDonald's in Valencia, 23110 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers with an allergy to milk not to eat Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread. The product contained whey, a milk allergen and the label did not include a milk allergy statement as required by law.
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Canyon Country will host its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays beginning Feb 16 for six weeks. The last Lenten Fish Fry of 2024 will be held March 22.
St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 202 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting community members to participate in the Every Body Explores program where Santa Clarita Valley residents can experience the beauty of nature.
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
The Canyons Promise program at College of the Canyons is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2024-25 academic year.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
Hope Theatre Arts will present “Rev” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 and 4.
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Tickets are now on sale for the annual tour of the ruins of the St. Francis Dam, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The tour will be held Saturday, March 23.
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
As someone who experienced the 1994 earthquake at our home in Santa Clarita and as someone who participated in the city’s inaugural Emergency Preparedness Program as a trainer, I can attest to how valuable it was to be prepared for a disaster.
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the launch of its innovative augmented reality (AR) app, revolutionizing the way art enthusiasts experience and engage with art. Explore Old Town Newhall and view temporary public art through a new lens.
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a new production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall. Don’t miss one of the seven showings of this classic production, that has nothing to do with wild animals.
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
Beloved Newhall community leader Thomas McNaughton Frew IV, 94, died Jan. 12 in Camarillo.
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
SCVNews.com