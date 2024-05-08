Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth

A 10-week Life Skills course underwritten by the Old West Masonic Lodge No. 813 in Newhall will be offered free to Santa Clarita Valley youth.

The series of classes is designed to help young people successfully acquire the tools and techniques needed to launch into adulthood.

Launch is a nonprofit company dedicated to teaching life skills to youth in transition to independence. The company offers a 10-session program with topics that include:

Resume writing and job searching

Budgeting and credit cards

Project management

Finding Home

Investments

Taxes, fees and civic responsibility

Civil discourse

Living with Others

Caring for Others

Mental Health Maintenance

The classes will be offered at Old West Masonic Lodge on Sundays, beginning May 19. Each is a two-and-a-half-hour session. Old West Lodge is providing this opportunity at no cost to the attendees. All class materials will also be provided by Launch at no charge.

There is a 25-person limit on the class.

RSVP to L. Kelley at launchinfo@yahoo.com. For more information, visit launchme.info.

Old West Masonic Lodge is located at 19310 Ave of the Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321.

