May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event

Mental Health Hookup, in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, will conduct the third annual Stop the Stigma community event on May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus, located at 23803 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

Attendance is free.

The purpose of this event is to raise the public’s awareness of the services provided and available to adults with mental illness here in the Santa Clarita Valley. It seeks to promote community acceptance and support of SCV residents dealing with mental health issues and to stop the stigma of mental illness as it affects local families.

Please join us to hear inspirational speakers including:

Lauren Rettagliata – a devoted mother to four is past chair the state-mandated Mental Health Commission and has become an integral part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Maizy Stern – will share her lived experience in dealing with mental illness within her family.

Browse the various community resource tables providing valuable information regarding mental health support in our valley.

You’ll enjoy entertainment along with the opportunity to win some wonderful raffle prizes. The more resource tables you visit, increases your chances of winning.

First ever Stigma Buster Award to be presented during the event.

For more information, contact: Eden Braunstein at edenbrau@gmail.com, or at (805) 222-0055.

Founded in 2018, MHHU is a private, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to assist families who have adult family members with serious mental illness. We assist in locating appropriate resources to develop programs for their loved ones. We also provide direct services to clients and make home visits when appropriate. MHHU has served the Santa Clarita Valley long before its evolution from a small business into a not-for-profit organization.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...