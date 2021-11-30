County Animal Care, Control Seeking ‘Giving Tuesday’ Donations

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation combats animal cruelty by paying for officer training, equipment, and supplies to enforce animal cruelty laws, rescue abused and neglected animals, and support prosecution of animal abusers.

What is Giving Tuesday?

This international day of giving inspires millions of people across the globe to show up and give back to causes that matter to them.

Why Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation?

Many animals come to the Los Angeles County animal care centers with extraordinary medical needs. The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has established several programs to help the animals who need it most.

Your Giving Tuesday gift will fund one of the many programs, such as this one, that our communities and animals rely on.

Donations can be made at https://lacountyanimals.org/give/.

Animal cruelty can be anything from a pet left in a car on a hot day, hurting, torturing or neglecting an animal to neglect, such as not providing proper sustenance or illegal fighting. Research has shown that animal abuse committed by people usually progresses to abuse being committed towards humans later in life. Knowing this, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control employs well trained, sworn animal control officers to combat this disturbing illegal activity.

On behalf of the animals we serve, we thank you.

