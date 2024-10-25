County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts

As Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, inches closer to completing the installation of a geomembrane cover over the closed portion of the landfill that is emanating noxious odors, a new health effort will launch to see if it’s working or not.

Los Angeles County will implement a community odor and health impact assessment aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of the onsite odor mitigation efforts at Chiquita Canyon Landfill. Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Health will administer the health survey, which will be called Community Experiences: Survey on Odors and Health Impacts near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Incident.

Waste Connections is expected to finish implementing a geomembrane cover by early November 2024. Eight months ago, on Feb. 21, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a Unilateral Administrative Order that included the installation of a geomembrane landfill cover. This cover, and another project called the Western Slope Excavation, are expected to have the most meaningful impact on the odors that have been plaguing the surrounding community.

“Community feedback is vital to determining if the odor mitigation work to stop the terrible odors coming from Chiquita Canyon Landfill actually make a difference,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It’s important for residents to feel heard and that their health and well-being continue being prioritized.”

The survey will be available online as of 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. It will be accessible on the following websites:

cclresponse.com

publichealth.lacounty.gov

Odor Incident – LA County Planning

The survey will be available in both English and Spanish.

