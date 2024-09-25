header image

1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV
| Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024

Pillowcase rapist HubbartA hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court for Christopher Hubbart, known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,”  scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Hollywood Courthouse, will not be relocated to the Antelope Valley.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the court’s announcement that it will keep the upcoming Oct. 1 placement hearing for Sexually Violent Predator Christopher Hubbart at the Hollywood Courthouse thereby denying her request to have the hearing moved to the Michael D. Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster:

“I’m disappointed this hearing and its crucial dialogue will not take place in the Antelope Valley. However, I wholeheartedly appreciate the remote viewing option that the L.A. Superior Court will now offer at the Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse in response to some of the challenges I elevated in my advocacy letter. At least now there is a publicly accessible viewing option for community members from Juniper Hills, Pearblossom, and surrounding communities who face internet connectivity challenges.”
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award

County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 25

Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 25
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV

Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
A hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court for Christopher Hubbart, known as the "Pillowcase Rapist,"  scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Hollywood Courthouse, will not be relocated to the Antelope Valley.
Health Officials Probing Nearby Case of Dengue Fever

Health Officials Probing Nearby Case of Dengue Fever
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of Panorama City.
Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis

Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
The insurance coverage crisis that is sweeping across various sectors in California has found a new target: Foster Family Agencies. 
Oct. 1: SCV Water Holds Three Board Meetings
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting followed by the regular board and a Joint Powers meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Oct. 1: SCV Water Holds Three Board Meetings
CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
California State University, Northridge, is home to the International Guitar Research Archives, one of the largest guitar-related archives in the world.
CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
Oct. 5: Valencia High to Host RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
The Valencia High School Marching Band & Color Guard is pleased to announce RAGNAROK, a Western Band Association SoCal Marching Band Clinic taking place on Oct. 5, at 2:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 5: Valencia High to Host RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
The Master's University men's soccer team tied Hope International University 0-0 in a tightly contested game played at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. Saturday afternoon.
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
First All Valley Showcase Deemed a Success
The inaugural All Valley Showcase, hosted by Saugus High School, took place on Saturday, Sept. 21.
First All Valley Showcase Deemed a Success
Henry Mayo Hosting Panel of Breast Cancer Survivors
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Girl Talk series will feature a panel of four breast cancer survivors on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Henry Mayo Hosting Panel of Breast Cancer Survivors
Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
Be a guest at California State University, Northridge's Open House - a free, fun and informative day on campus Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment.
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
Supes Approve All-Year, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 
Supes Approve All-Year, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
ASID Allied interior designer Alexis King launches interior design firm, 2117 Collective, specializing in custom creations.
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins.
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
SCVNews.com