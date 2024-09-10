header image

September 10
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
| Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024

Pillowcase rapist HubbartCalifornia State Sen. Scott Wilk, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are all on record as opposing a proposal to allow the convicted “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Evans Hubbart to make his home in the Antelope Valley.

Hubbart, who became known as the “Pillowcase Rapist” for his habit of covering his victims heads with pillowcases, was indicted in Los Angeles on charges of rape, sodomy and attempted rape, accused of breaking into the homes of 10 women. He pleaded guilty to some of the charges and was sent to a state hospital as a mentally disordered sex offender.

In March 2023, against the objections of the LADA’s Office to his conditional release, the Santa Clara County Superior Court granted Hubbart’s conditional release resulting in Hubbart returning to Los Angeles. The Santa Clara Superior Court determined that Los Angeles County “is to be Mr. Hubbart’s domicile,” setting the stage for his potential release to the Los Angeles County area.

This decision transfers the responsibility of housing Hubbart to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which will make the final decision as to where Hubbart is placed. Once Santa Clara County Superior Court granted conditional release, DSH and Liberty Healthcare, a health and human services management company, began the search for appropriate housing.

This is not the first time Hubbart has been scheduled to be housed in the Antelope Valley. In an opinion piece published on SCVNews.com April 4, 2014 L.A. County Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich wrote:

“Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Gilbert Brown ruled that serial rapist Christopher Evans Hubbart will reside at 20315 E. Ave R in unincorporated Palmdale upon his release. This action opens up a 45-day window for public comment which will be considered by the Judge at the next court hearing.

It’s outrageous that an admitted sexual predator with a long history of brutal crimes against women will be released in this community – or any community. He belongs in an institution where he cannot prey upon the public.

Despite factual evidence that Hubbart has had no connection to Los Angeles County since 1972 — with the exception of a brief two-month period while on parole — Judge Brown has allowed Hubbart conditional release into Los Angeles County.

Hubbart is a violent sex predator believed to have raped as many as 40 women in a 10-year period. He has admitted to raping 26 women in the Los Angeles area in the early 1970’s and an additional 15 woman were raped in the San Francisco Bay area in the early 1980’s. His previous paroles were revoked numerous times due to assaulting women, his mental condition and threat to public safety.”

However, Hubbart remained committed to the Department of State Hospitals and was not released.

The proposal to house the man once known as the “Pillowcase Rapist” in the Antelope Valley town of Juniper Hills has brought quick opposition from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and appeals to residents to voice their concerns to the court.

“We cannot allow our rural communities in the Antelope Valley to be magnets for housing sexually violent predators,” Barger said. “That’s simply unacceptable.”

She cited spotty cellphone coverage, inconsistent internet service, interruptions to telephone landlines and long wait times for law enforcement response as a “clear recipe for failure.”

Gascón said attorneys in his office would seek to block his placement in the Antelope Valley. The decision now rests with the Los Angeles Superior Court, which has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Wilk has issued the following statement vehemently opposing the proposal to release Hubbart into the Antelope Valley:

“He wasn’t welcome here 10 years ago, and he isn’t welcome today,” said Wilk. “How can someone who has admitted to raping at least 40 women, whose crimes span decades, be allowed back into society? The Antelope Valley has been treated as a dumping ground for sexually violent predators over and over again. We are not a dumping ground. As a community, we must stand together to make our voices heard, loud and strong, and oppose this plan.”

The Los Angeles Superior Court will now have the final say at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m. in Dept. 113 at the Hollywood Courthouse, 5925 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028.

The proposed address for Hubbart’s relocation is 28800 Cruthers Creek Road, Pearblossom, CA, 93553

Members of the public are highly encouraged to submit written comments to the District Attorney’s office through Sept. 17, at svpcomments@da.lacounty.gov.

Letters can also be sent to:

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

Attention: SVP Unit

211 Temple W. St. 9th Floor,

Los Angeles, CA 90012

A livestream of the Oct. 1 hearing can be viewed at lacvirtualcourts.webex.com/meet/svp.
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires

Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings

Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
FULL STORY...

LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue

LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue in a resident in the city of Baldwin Park, who has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 9-13: Overnight Lane Closures Resume for NB I-5

Sept. 9-13: Overnight Lane Closures Resume for NB I-5
Friday, Sep 6, 2024
Caltrans announced northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer put away its first win of the season in its 2024 home opener, taking down Lemoore College in a 2-1 result.
Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are all on record as opposing a proposal to allow the convicted “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Evans Hubbart to make his home in the Antelope Valley.
Pillowcase Rapist Set to be Released in Antelope Valley
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube.
Sept. 28: Cheer on the UCLA Bruins at the Cube
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: Castaic Union School District Regular Meeting
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
Smoke Advisory for LA County Due to Fires
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash For College” workshop event, providing students and parents with important information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.
Sept. 24: COC to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: SCAA ‘Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor’ Workshop
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk woman last seen in Canyon Country.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue in a resident in the city of Baldwin Park, who has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.
LA Public Health Confirms Case of Locally Acquired Dengue
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
The Castaic Union School District is seeking four new members for its Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations
In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage.
Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations
Sept. 13: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop
Board & Brush will host a Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop Friday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 13: Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop
Sept. 11: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting, Adjusted Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and Adjusted Budget Workshop Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will hold a closed session following the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting, Adjusted Budget Workshop
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Sept. 12: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Arts Grant Program
Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence experienced significant growth over the summer as Santa Clarita’s foster youth sought assistance with returning to school or entering college for the first time.
Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Sept. 11: Hart Board to Appoint Assistant Principal, Director of Fiscal Services
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Hart Board to Appoint Assistant Principal, Director of Fiscal Services
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
The Saugus Union School District has received recognition for all of its school campuses from California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.
All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition
Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced the honorees for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
Hernandez, Acevedo, Orozco Named Honorees of Hispanic Heritage Celebration
SCVNews.com