Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV

The Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Christopher Hubbart, the sexually violent predator dubbed the “Pillowcase Rapist,” is to be housed in the Antelope Valley.

Despite public outcry and the efforts mounted by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and others, the court ruled Hubbart will be housed in the Antelope Valley rural community of Juniper Hills.

Barger has issued the following statement on the L.A. Superior Court’s decision:

“I am outraged and extremely frustrated to learn that a third Sexually Violent Predator will be housed in the Antelope Valley. The L.A. Superior Court’s ruling on the ‘Pillowcase Rapist’s’ placement is simply appalling.

Hubbart was already placed in this region in 2014, only to be removed for violating conditions of release. The bottom line is he belongs in a secure and locked facility. Community integration should never have been on the table.

The unincorporated community of Juniper Hills is home to many women and families who work hard and enjoy peaceful lives. Their lives will be turned upside down because of this terrible decision to house a known predator. Hubbart’s heinous crimes are beyond redemption or rehabilitation.”

Hubbart was convicted in 1973, 1982 and 1990 in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties for a series of rapes and other sex crimes targeting dozens of women.

