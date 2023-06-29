Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting instructors for the Fall season.
They’re looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and have fun.
To see the current class selection, click the links.
As an independent instructor, set the fees, dates, and times of your class, teaching on a monthly, weekly or as a 1–3-day workshop. Instructors have access to teaching at one of the recreation facilities at locations throughout Los Angeles County. Plus, Parks and Recreation will help with marketing and promoting the class or workshop.
Recreation and enrichment classes promote personal well-being among our communities and improve the lives of L.A. County residents. Classes can be taught virtually or in-person.
A variety of classes for all ages include:
Arts & Crafts, Jewelry
Baseball Clinic
Basketball
Caribbean Aerobics
Chinese, Tagalog, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese interactive language class
Country Line Dancing
Creative Chefs cooking for children
Dog Obedience Training
Dog Obstacle Course Training
Dog Training Intermediate
Exploring Art and Nature Workshop
Expressive Art- Social Justice Lens
Family/Daddy/Mommy and Me classes
Guatemalan Mayan Dance
Guitar or Drums
Gymnastics
Kayaking, Stand Up Paddle Board
Knitting & Crocheting
LGBTQIA+ Crafts
LGBTQIA+ Nature Walks
LGBTQIA+ Virtual Art Class
Line Dance
Martial Arts
Mexican Folklorico
Planting Herbs in Pots
Poetry and Acting
Samba
Senior Yoga
Soccer All Ages
Step Hip Hop Aerobics
Tai Chi
Tennis (all ages)
Traditional Salvadorian Dance
