Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting instructors for the Fall season.

They’re looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and have fun.

To see the current class selection, click the links.

As an independent instructor, set the fees, dates, and times of your class, teaching on a monthly, weekly or as a 1–3-day workshop. Instructors have access to teaching at one of the recreation facilities at locations throughout Los Angeles County. Plus, Parks and Recreation will help with marketing and promoting the class or workshop.

Recreation and enrichment classes promote personal well-being among our communities and improve the lives of L.A. County residents. Classes can be taught virtually or in-person.

A variety of classes for all ages include:

Arts & Crafts, Jewelry

Baseball Clinic

Basketball

Caribbean Aerobics

Chinese, Tagalog, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese interactive language class

Country Line Dancing

Creative Chefs cooking for children

Dog Obedience Training

Dog Obstacle Course Training

Dog Training Intermediate

Exploring Art and Nature Workshop

Expressive Art- Social Justice Lens

Family/Daddy/Mommy and Me classes

Guatemalan Mayan Dance

Guitar or Drums

Gymnastics

Kayaking, Stand Up Paddle Board

Knitting & Crocheting

LGBTQIA+ Crafts

LGBTQIA+ Nature Walks

LGBTQIA+ Virtual Art Class

Line Dance

Martial Arts

Mexican Folklorico

Planting Herbs in Pots

Poetry and Acting

Samba

Senior Yoga

Soccer All Ages

Step Hip Hop Aerobics

Tai Chi

Tennis (all ages)

Traditional Salvadorian Dance

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...