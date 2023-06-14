CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule

CSUN men’s soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors’ schedule.

After a pair of home exhibitions against Cal Poly Pomona on Aug. 16 and Cal State Dominguez Hills on Aug. 19, CSUN opens a nine-match non-conference slate at 2022 NCAA participant Ohio State on Aug. 24 as part of the Buckeyes’ Wolstein Classic. The Matadors’ stint in Ohio concludes on Aug. 27 against Dayton in Columbus.

Week two features road matches at 2022 NCAA entries San Diego on Sept. 1 and UCLA on Sept. 4. CSUN returns home on Sept. 7 against UNLV before heading to California Baptist on Sept. 10. The Lancers won the WAC title last season to advance to their first NCAA Tournament. The final non-conference home match is on Sept. 17 against LMU. The Matadors close non-conference play at the defending WCC champion, Portland, on Sept. 21 and at Santa Clara on Sept. 24.

Big West play begins with a pair of home contests against Cal State Fullerton on Sept. 27, and CSU Bakersfield on Sept. 30. October begins at Cal Poly on Oct. 4 before CSUN hosts Sacramento State on Oct. 7. The Matadors hit the road for matches at UC Davis on Oct. 11 and UC Irvine on Oct. 14.

Two of the final three CSUN matches will be at home against UC San Diego on Oct. 18 and UC Santa Barbara on Oct. 21. The Matadors conclude the regular season at defending Big West champion UC Riverside on Oct. 28. The first round of the Big West Championship is set for Nov. 1. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 4 with the title match coming on Nov. 11.

“This schedule will test us, with several NCAA participants that prepare us for the always competitive Big West,” said Davila.

