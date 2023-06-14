header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 14
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
| Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
Water drop


CSUN men’s soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors’ schedule.

After a pair of home exhibitions against Cal Poly Pomona on Aug. 16 and Cal State Dominguez Hills on Aug. 19, CSUN opens a nine-match non-conference slate at 2022 NCAA participant Ohio State on Aug. 24 as part of the Buckeyes’ Wolstein Classic. The Matadors’ stint in Ohio concludes on Aug. 27 against Dayton in Columbus.

Week two features road matches at 2022 NCAA entries San Diego on Sept. 1 and UCLA on Sept. 4. CSUN returns home on Sept. 7 against UNLV before heading to California Baptist on Sept. 10. The Lancers won the WAC title last season to advance to their first NCAA Tournament. The final non-conference home match is on Sept. 17 against LMU. The Matadors close non-conference play at the defending WCC champion, Portland, on Sept. 21 and at Santa Clara on Sept. 24.

Big West play begins with a pair of home contests against Cal State Fullerton on Sept. 27, and CSU Bakersfield on Sept. 30. October begins at Cal Poly on Oct. 4 before CSUN hosts Sacramento State on Oct. 7. The Matadors hit the road for matches at UC Davis  on Oct. 11 and UC Irvine on Oct. 14.

Two of the final three CSUN matches will be at home against UC San Diego on Oct. 18 and UC Santa Barbara on Oct. 21. The Matadors conclude the regular season at defending Big West champion UC Riverside on Oct. 28. The first round of the Big West Championship is set for Nov. 1. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 4 with the title match coming on Nov. 11.

“This schedule will test us, with several NCAA participants that prepare us for the always competitive Big West,” said Davila.
WATCH NOW
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced today that she is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at the Placerita Nature Center.
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
CSUN men's soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors' schedule.
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Christina Soliman, PA-C, BS, MPAS, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Anirudh Rai, MD and James Weagley, MD, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs First Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
The Master's University's women's volleyball team has released its 2023 schedule that features an alumni exhibition and three non-conference tournaments.
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
Laney Grider, the 5 feet 10 inch guard from Hart High School, has signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball with The Master's University.
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University
College of the Canyons guard Natalie Satamian has committed to continue her basketball career at Life Pacific University in San Dimas.
COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University
VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K
The Valley Industry Association will significantly expand its acclaimed "Connecting to Success" program this fall.
VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
The call came out of the blue, and took California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez by surprise.
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
