CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule

CSUN men’s soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors’ schedule.
After a pair of home exhibitions against Cal Poly Pomona on Aug. 16 and Cal State Dominguez Hills on Aug. 19, CSUN opens a nine-match non-conference slate at 2022 NCAA participant Ohio State on Aug. 24 as part of the Buckeyes’ Wolstein Classic. The Matadors’ stint in Ohio concludes on Aug. 27 against Dayton in Columbus.
Week two features road matches at 2022 NCAA entries San Diego on Sept. 1 and UCLA on Sept. 4. CSUN returns home on Sept. 7 against UNLV before heading to California Baptist on Sept. 10. The Lancers won the WAC title last season to advance to their first NCAA Tournament. The final non-conference home match is on Sept. 17 against LMU. The Matadors close non-conference play at the defending WCC champion, Portland, on Sept. 21 and at Santa Clara on Sept. 24.
Big West play begins with a pair of home contests against Cal State Fullerton on Sept. 27, and CSU Bakersfield on Sept. 30. October begins at Cal Poly on Oct. 4 before CSUN hosts Sacramento State on Oct. 7. The Matadors hit the road for matches at UC Davis on Oct. 11 and UC Irvine on Oct. 14.
Two of the final three CSUN matches will be at home against UC San Diego on Oct. 18 and UC Santa Barbara on Oct. 21. The Matadors conclude the regular season at defending Big West champion UC Riverside on Oct. 28. The first round of the Big West Championship is set for Nov. 1. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 4 with the title match coming on Nov. 11.
“This schedule will test us, with several NCAA participants that prepare us for the always competitive Big West,” said Davila.
Christina Soliman, PA-C, BS, MPAS, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Anirudh Rai, MD and James Weagley, MD, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
