header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 15
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
| Thursday, Jun 15, 2023
CSUN Basketball

California State University, Northridge head men’s basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the additions of seven student-athletes to the Matadors’ team for 2023-24.

Joining the Matadors this upcoming season will be Division I transfers Gianni Hunt, Jordan Brinson and Quincy McGriff, Division II transfer Mahmoud Fofana, junior college transfers BJ Comer and Keonte Jones and incoming freshman Bryan Ndjonga.

Gianni Hunt | G | 6-4 | Lakewood, Calif. | Sacramento State

Hunt_GianniHunt brings to the Matadors over 100 games of Division I experience. Last season, Hunt averaged a career-high 6.9 points and 3.3 assists per game to go with a 37.4 3-point percentage (37-for-99) at Sacramento State. Previously, Hunt spent three seasons at Oregon State where he helped the Beavers win the Pac-12 Tournament championship and advance to the NCAA Elite Eight round in 2021. Hunt would post 5.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in 31 games with the Beavers in 2021 while he played in 71 total games and shot 31.6 percent from three (42-for-133) over three seasons. Prior to college, Hunt graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School in 2019 where he won a state title and averaged 11.8 points and 7.1 assists as a senior.

Jordan Brinson | G | 6-2 | Inglewood, Calif. | Fresno State

Brinson_JordanAnother Division I transfer, Brinson has spent time with Fresno State, Utah Valley and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during his collegiate career. Brinson also had a standout 2021-22 season at Salt Lake Community College where he led the team in points per game (13.7) and rebounds per game (4.8). He averaged 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game to go with shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three at SLCC. Brinson received NJCAA All-American First Team honors in addition to Region 18 Player of the Year accolades and was a part of the team’s national runner-up finish. Brinson spent last season at Fresno State, playing in three total games. Previously, he played 12 games with Utah Valley in 2020-21 and 27 games as a freshman at UAB. Brinson graduated from Westchester High School in 2020, averaging 16.3 points and receiving Daily Breeze Player of the Year accolades.

“Jordan is a proven veteran in college basketball and someone we will rely heavily on to establish and uphold our culture on a daily basis,” said Newman.

Quincy McGriff | G | 6-6 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Duquesne University

McGriff_QuincyMcGriff spent this past season at Duquesne where he was a key contributor on a 20-win team. He averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 34.3 percent from long range (35-for-102). He played in 29 games including making seven starts in helping Duquense make the College Basketball Invitational. Previously, McGriff had a standout two seasons at Salt Lake Community College where he was an NJCAA All-American. He played in 60 total games with SLCC, averaging 13.5 points and making 86 shots from 3-point range. In 2022, McGriff helped Salt Lake finish as national runners-up while also winning the Scenic West Athletic Conference and Region 18 championships. McGriff graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2020.

“Quincy is a gifted scorer from all areas of the floor and will be counted on to make plays for himself and others,” said Newman. “What a special opportunity for him to be back in Southern California.”

Mahmoud Fofana | F | 6-6 | San Jose, Calif. | Cal State San Bernardino

Fofana_Mahmoud_Fofana spent last season playing for Newman at Cal State San Bernardino where he would help the Yotes to an historic year on the court. With Fofana, CSUSB won a program-record 31 games, claimed a CCAA title and advanced to the NCAA Division II Final Four. Fofana contributed to his team’s success, averaging 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.9 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 65.2 percent from the field. He would post a season-high 18 points to go with 14 rebounds to help CSUSB clinch a Final Four berth with a win over Lincoln Memorial. Prior to CSUSB, Fofana averaged 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds with West Valley College during the 2021-22 season. Fofana graduated from Santa Teresa High School in 2020 where he was a league MVP as a senior.

“I’m beyond excited that Mahmoud chose to come with us to CSUN,” said Newman. “He was a key piece in our Final Four run and a proven winner everywhere he has been. I cannot wait to see how good Mahmoud will get, and he’ll establish our culture in our first year.”

BJ Comer | G | 6-4 | Prattville, Ala. | Ranger College (Texas)

ComerComer collected NTJCAC Defensive Player of the Year accolades this past season with Ranger College. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds to go with shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range. Comer also picked up 21 steals and 13 blocks on the campaign, helping Ranger College to an impressive 27-8 record. The team would win the NTJCAC title and earn a trip to the NJCAA Tournament. Previously, Comer spent a season at Cape Fear College in Wilmington, N.C. along with his freshman season at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. A graduate of Prattville Christian Academy, Comer scored 1,000 points in his prep career and won a 3A Area 6 championship.

“I’m excited to watch BJ compete everyday and help us establish a winning culture,” said Newman.

Keonte Jones | G/F | 6-6 | Madison, Wis. | Midland College (Texas)

Jones_KeonteJones was an All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference honoree this past season at Midland College. He averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field. Jones led Midland to the NJCAA national quarterfinals after winning the Division I Region V championship. Prior to last season, Jones spent the 2020-21 season at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo. Jones took home NJCAA All-American honors with Mineral Area, registering 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. In 2020, Jones graduated from East High School in Madison, Wis. where he was an all-state honoree.

“Keonte lives above the rim and he’ll be electrifying to watch on the fast break next season,” said Newman.

Bryan Ndjonga | F | 6-9 | Cameroon | Bella Vista Preparatory School (Ariz.)

Ndjonga_BryanA Cameroon native, Ndjonga spent this past season at Bella Vista Preparatory School in Scottsdale, Ariz., after previously attending West Nottingham Academy in Colora, Md. In 2022-23, Ndjonga helped Bella Vista post an impressive 21-10 record while the team was ranked No. 10 in the final MaxPrep rankings of the season. Ndjonga was a key contributor in the team’s semifinal finish in the 2023 Grind Session World Championships including earning Player of the Game honors in an opening round win. During his prep career, Ndjonga also played AAU basketball with the Compton Magic.

“It’s always exciting to add a really good young player like Bryan to our program,” said Newman. “He has shown a lot of maturity at a young age, and he’ll develop throughout the season and contribute to our program.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
Thursday, Jun 15, 2023
California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the additions of seven student-athletes to the Matadors' team for 2023-24.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule

CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
CSUN men's soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors' schedule.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released

Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
The Master's University's women's volleyball team has released its 2023 schedule that features an alumni exhibition and three non-conference tournaments.
FULL STORY...

Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU

Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
Laney Grider, the 5 feet 10 inch guard from Hart High School, has signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball with The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University

COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
College of the Canyons guard Natalie Satamian has committed to continue her basketball career at Life Pacific University in San Dimas.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the additions of seven student-athletes to the Matadors' team for 2023-24.
CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
iLEAD Agua Dulce Receives Two Notable Distinctions
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
iLEAD Agua Dulce Receives Two Notable Distinctions
SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15, 2023.
SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
L.A. County Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department is recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Thursday.
L.A. County Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
June 15: Summer Parks After Dark At Val Verde Park
Parks After Dark returns for the summer season with free activities at 34 L.A. County parks, including Val Verde park. 
June 15: Summer Parks After Dark At Val Verde Park
June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest
The seventh annual BFE Fest will be a summer tiki party at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on June 16. The fest will feature craft brews and tropical vibes.
June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced today that she is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at the Placerita Nature Center.
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
CSUN men's soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors' schedule.
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Christina Soliman, PA-C, BS, MPAS, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Anirudh Rai, MD and James Weagley, MD, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs First Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: