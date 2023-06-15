CSUN Announces Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

California State University, Northridge head men’s basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the additions of seven student-athletes to the Matadors’ team for 2023-24.

Joining the Matadors this upcoming season will be Division I transfers Gianni Hunt, Jordan Brinson and Quincy McGriff, Division II transfer Mahmoud Fofana, junior college transfers BJ Comer and Keonte Jones and incoming freshman Bryan Ndjonga.

Gianni Hunt | G | 6-4 | Lakewood, Calif. | Sacramento State

Hunt brings to the Matadors over 100 games of Division I experience. Last season, Hunt averaged a career-high 6.9 points and 3.3 assists per game to go with a 37.4 3-point percentage (37-for-99) at Sacramento State. Previously, Hunt spent three seasons at Oregon State where he helped the Beavers win the Pac-12 Tournament championship and advance to the NCAA Elite Eight round in 2021. Hunt would post 5.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in 31 games with the Beavers in 2021 while he played in 71 total games and shot 31.6 percent from three (42-for-133) over three seasons. Prior to college, Hunt graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School in 2019 where he won a state title and averaged 11.8 points and 7.1 assists as a senior.

Jordan Brinson | G | 6-2 | Inglewood, Calif. | Fresno State

Another Division I transfer, Brinson has spent time with Fresno State, Utah Valley and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during his collegiate career. Brinson also had a standout 2021-22 season at Salt Lake Community College where he led the team in points per game (13.7) and rebounds per game (4.8). He averaged 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game to go with shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three at SLCC. Brinson received NJCAA All-American First Team honors in addition to Region 18 Player of the Year accolades and was a part of the team’s national runner-up finish. Brinson spent last season at Fresno State, playing in three total games. Previously, he played 12 games with Utah Valley in 2020-21 and 27 games as a freshman at UAB. Brinson graduated from Westchester High School in 2020, averaging 16.3 points and receiving Daily Breeze Player of the Year accolades.

“Jordan is a proven veteran in college basketball and someone we will rely heavily on to establish and uphold our culture on a daily basis,” said Newman.

Quincy McGriff | G | 6-6 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Duquesne University

McGriff spent this past season at Duquesne where he was a key contributor on a 20-win team. He averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 34.3 percent from long range (35-for-102). He played in 29 games including making seven starts in helping Duquense make the College Basketball Invitational. Previously, McGriff had a standout two seasons at Salt Lake Community College where he was an NJCAA All-American. He played in 60 total games with SLCC, averaging 13.5 points and making 86 shots from 3-point range. In 2022, McGriff helped Salt Lake finish as national runners-up while also winning the Scenic West Athletic Conference and Region 18 championships. McGriff graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2020.

“Quincy is a gifted scorer from all areas of the floor and will be counted on to make plays for himself and others,” said Newman. “What a special opportunity for him to be back in Southern California.”

Mahmoud Fofana | F | 6-6 | San Jose, Calif. | Cal State San Bernardino

Fofana spent last season playing for Newman at Cal State San Bernardino where he would help the Yotes to an historic year on the court. With Fofana, CSUSB won a program-record 31 games, claimed a CCAA title and advanced to the NCAA Division II Final Four. Fofana contributed to his team’s success, averaging 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.9 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 65.2 percent from the field. He would post a season-high 18 points to go with 14 rebounds to help CSUSB clinch a Final Four berth with a win over Lincoln Memorial. Prior to CSUSB, Fofana averaged 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds with West Valley College during the 2021-22 season. Fofana graduated from Santa Teresa High School in 2020 where he was a league MVP as a senior.

“I’m beyond excited that Mahmoud chose to come with us to CSUN,” said Newman. “He was a key piece in our Final Four run and a proven winner everywhere he has been. I cannot wait to see how good Mahmoud will get, and he’ll establish our culture in our first year.”

BJ Comer | G | 6-4 | Prattville, Ala. | Ranger College (Texas)

Comer collected NTJCAC Defensive Player of the Year accolades this past season with Ranger College. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds to go with shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range. Comer also picked up 21 steals and 13 blocks on the campaign, helping Ranger College to an impressive 27-8 record. The team would win the NTJCAC title and earn a trip to the NJCAA Tournament. Previously, Comer spent a season at Cape Fear College in Wilmington, N.C. along with his freshman season at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. A graduate of Prattville Christian Academy, Comer scored 1,000 points in his prep career and won a 3A Area 6 championship.

“I’m excited to watch BJ compete everyday and help us establish a winning culture,” said Newman.

Keonte Jones | G/F | 6-6 | Madison, Wis. | Midland College (Texas)

Jones was an All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference honoree this past season at Midland College. He averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field. Jones led Midland to the NJCAA national quarterfinals after winning the Division I Region V championship. Prior to last season, Jones spent the 2020-21 season at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo. Jones took home NJCAA All-American honors with Mineral Area, registering 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. In 2020, Jones graduated from East High School in Madison, Wis. where he was an all-state honoree.

“Keonte lives above the rim and he’ll be electrifying to watch on the fast break next season,” said Newman.

Bryan Ndjonga | F | 6-9 | Cameroon | Bella Vista Preparatory School (Ariz.)

A Cameroon native, Ndjonga spent this past season at Bella Vista Preparatory School in Scottsdale, Ariz., after previously attending West Nottingham Academy in Colora, Md. In 2022-23, Ndjonga helped Bella Vista post an impressive 21-10 record while the team was ranked No. 10 in the final MaxPrep rankings of the season. Ndjonga was a key contributor in the team’s semifinal finish in the 2023 Grind Session World Championships including earning Player of the Game honors in an opening round win. During his prep career, Ndjonga also played AAU basketball with the Compton Magic.

“It’s always exciting to add a really good young player like Bryan to our program,” said Newman. “He has shown a lot of maturity at a young age, and he’ll develop throughout the season and contribute to our program.”

