CSUN Forward Named 2023 Player to Watch

The United Soccer Coaches have selected CSUN’s Jamar Ricketts as 1-of-32 forwards on its NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Players to Watch for the 2023 season.

Ricketts, a junior, was chosen first-team All-Conference and second-team United Coaches All-Far West Region a year ago.

The Montclair, N.J. native led the team in goals (5), points (13), and shots (34) last season. He finished the regular season ninth in the Big West in goals and shots. Ricketts tied for second on the squad in assists (3). He ended the regular season 17th in Division I in game-winning goals (3).

The Division I All-America Committees are releasing the lists to promote college soccer leading up to the official start date for the regular season later this month. The lists include United Soccer Coaches All-Americans and first or second-team All-Region players from 2022 who are scheduled to return for the 2023 season.

Coming off a 2022 campaign in which the Matadors reached the semifinals of the Big West Championship, CSUN looks to build upon the success this season.

COMING BACK

Ricketts and fellow 2022 first-team All-Conference selection AJ Johnson lead a returning core of Matadors. Johnson anchored a Matador defense that allowed only 27 goals in 19 matches. Offensively, Johnson added one assist and seven shots.

Levin Gerhardt and Cooper Wenzel were selected second-team All-Conference. Gerhardt scored two goals and posted one assist for five points in 15 matches during the 2022 regular season. He took 22 shots, tying him with Marley Edwards for third on the club.

Wenzel played every minute of the season in goal (1710, 21st most in Division I) and posted a 9-6-4 record and a 1.42 goals-against average. He finished the regular season 15th in NCAA Division I in total saves with 77. He tied his career high with seven saves in three matches, including in the Big West Tournament against UC Davis. Wenzel averaged 4.05 saves per match, the 47th most in Division I. Wenzel posted seven shutouts, the fifth most in a season by a Matador at the Division I level, and was the 24th most in Division I. He was named Big West Defensive Player of the Week twice (Aug. 29 and Sept. 26).

Jack Rhead returns up front after being second on the team in goals (3), points (8), and shots (30). He posted two assists, tying for fourth on the squad with Oscar Cardenas. Edwards scored one goal and added an assist in 18 appearances.

Other up-front returning letter winners are Arturo Reveles and Enrique Pineda. Michael Arrington, Bryan Bustamante, Kanata Furutani, Matthieu Mayindu, Sahar Ohayon, and Idriss Oubrik return to the backline.

CSUN has seven redshirts coming back in Mamadou Diallo, JT Danks, Jorge Solorzano, Anthony Luna, Eoin Kingsley, Adrian Sandoval, and Merrick Cook. Solorzano became a U20 Guatemala National Team member for matches against Chivas U20 and Rovers FC during his redshirt season and competed for Guatemala at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

WELCOME TO NORTHRIDGE

The Matadors welcome six transfers; Matthieu Fiadjoe (Catawaba College), Carlo Kettig (Rhode Island), Tobias Brücher (Converse University), Odin Rosten (Oxnard College), Zion Wagoner (Salt Lake CC), Theom Samba (Garden City CC), and Martin Palinic (St. Francis, N.Y.).

Rosten was named 2022 United Soccer Coaches Division III Junior College Player of the Year and 2022 United Soccer Coaches Division III first-team All-American after leading Oxnard College to the CCCAA Championship. He was chosen CCCAA Tournament MVP after scoring both goals in the 2-1 championship victory over Mt SAC.

True freshmen new to the club are; Michael Blevins, Sebastian Fuentes, Zack Harris, Robert Kaemmerer, Jack Sherlock, and Curtis Wong.

THE EXHIBITION SEASON

CSUN hosts a pair of exhibition matches this week as the Matadors welcome Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State Dominguez Hills to Northridge. CSUN faces the Broncos Wednesday at 7 p.m. before taking on the Toros at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cal Poly Pomona went 11-3-6 a year ago, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. Paul Henschke returns to the Broncos after leading the squad in goals (6), assists (5), and points (17). CJ Walker started 17 matches in goal in 2022, posting a 10-2-4 mark with nine shutouts.

Cal State Dominguez Hills went 15-2-5 last season. The Toros were the CCAA runner-up before advancing to the third round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. Nick Walker returns to Dominguez Hills with six goals and 13 points from last season. Sebastian Ascencio was 11-1-2 last season in goal for the Toros. He posted three solo shutouts and combined for four others.

