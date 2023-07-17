header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 17
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
| Monday, Jul 17, 2023
Anais Mathes

California State University Northridge head women’s water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.

“I’m excited to bring Anais aboard and have her join the Matador family,” said Warshaw. “She comes from a great pedigree of coaches and I’m eager to have her start working with the team. Anais has demonstrated that she’s the type of person I’m looking for to coach, mentor and be positively influential with our student-athletes.”

Mathes joins the Matadors after a stint with the Santa Cruz Water Polo Club as a youth girls coach. Previously, Mathes played professional water polo beginning in 2020 with the Lille Metropolitan Water Polo Club in Lille, France.

Mathes played collegiate water polo at Marist College from 2017-20, helping the team post three 20-win seasons. In 125 career matches, Mathes registered 186 points, 123 goals, 63 assists and 56 steals. She scored a career-high 45 goals to go with 20 assists in her junior season.

As a senior, Mathes would receive ACWPC All-America Honorable Mention accolades along with MAAC Preseason Co-Player of the Year recognition. She would finish the shortened 2020 campaign with 22 goals.

Originally from San Diego, Mathes prepped at Torrey Pines High School where she played water polo all four years. She served as team captain in each of her last two years and would be named the team’s Most Valuable Player from 2014-16. Mathes was also a first-team All-Division and first-team all-league selection with Torrey Pines.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach

CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
FULL STORY...

Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft

Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program,  was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Add Tyler LeDet to Swim Roster

Mustangs Add Tyler LeDet to Swim Roster
Monday, Jul 10, 2023
The Master's University is thrilled to announce the addition of Tyler LeDet to its swim team roster.
FULL STORY...

Mackenzie Kila Signs National Letter of Intent with CSUN

Mackenzie Kila Signs National Letter of Intent with CSUN
Monday, Jul 10, 2023
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Mackenzie Kila to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors. 
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces 2023-24 Water Polo Recruiting Class

CSUN Announces 2023-24 Water Polo Recruiting Class
Friday, Jul 7, 2023
California State University, Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 17 - Sunday, July 23.
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are holding a Clothes for Cash fundraiser every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon now through Aug. 12.
Clothes for Cash Fundraiser Benefits Saugus High Band
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host two ribbon cutting events to celebrate new chamber members Jewelry Fixx and Funburger.
SCV Chamber Ribbon Cuttings for Jewelry Fixx, Funburger
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Schiavo’s Bills Approved by Senate Policy Committees
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 18 to continue the public hearing on the Shadowbox Studios project.
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department School Resource Deputy program.
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs joins the L.A. Renters Right to Counsel Coalition to commend the vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a motion that will guarantee tenants the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings.
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: