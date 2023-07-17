CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach

California State University Northridge head women’s water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.

“I’m excited to bring Anais aboard and have her join the Matador family,” said Warshaw. “She comes from a great pedigree of coaches and I’m eager to have her start working with the team. Anais has demonstrated that she’s the type of person I’m looking for to coach, mentor and be positively influential with our student-athletes.”

Mathes joins the Matadors after a stint with the Santa Cruz Water Polo Club as a youth girls coach. Previously, Mathes played professional water polo beginning in 2020 with the Lille Metropolitan Water Polo Club in Lille, France.

Mathes played collegiate water polo at Marist College from 2017-20, helping the team post three 20-win seasons. In 125 career matches, Mathes registered 186 points, 123 goals, 63 assists and 56 steals. She scored a career-high 45 goals to go with 20 assists in her junior season.

As a senior, Mathes would receive ACWPC All-America Honorable Mention accolades along with MAAC Preseason Co-Player of the Year recognition. She would finish the shortened 2020 campaign with 22 goals.

Originally from San Diego, Mathes prepped at Torrey Pines High School where she played water polo all four years. She served as team captain in each of her last two years and would be named the team’s Most Valuable Player from 2014-16. Mathes was also a first-team All-Division and first-team all-league selection with Torrey Pines.

