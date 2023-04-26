CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023

By California State University, Northridge

Andy Newman was introduced as California State University, Northridge head men’s basketball coach to over 100 guests on Monday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.

Director of Athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell formally introduced Newman while Ghizal Hasan, the voice of Matador men’s basketball games, served as emcee. In attendance were members of the Matador men’s basketball team, CSUN faculty and staff, alumni, supporters and members of the media.

“I’m excited because we’re about to move from a time of transition to an opportunity for sustained success,” said Chin-Farrell. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing coach Newman for five years. What I’ve learned over time is he truly cares about his student-athletes. They graduate and they’re prepared for life.”

Newman comes to the Matadors after serving as head coach for the most successful run in Cal State San Bernardino Men’s Basketball history, culminating in back-to-back CCAA championships and a NCAA Division II Final Four appearance in 2023. In his four seasons at CSUSB, Newman had four consecutive winning campaigns, highlighted by three NCAA Tournament berths, after inheriting a program that had four-straight losing seasons prior to his arrival. Newman registered an impressive 91-30 overall record and 63-21 conference record with the Yotes.

“What you’re going to see from us is a very exciting brand of basketball,” said Newman. “We’re going to play very up-tempo and we’re going to score a ton of points, and I’m going to recruit guys that can do that. I’m excited about the team here because we have a lot of talent here. If we can add to it we can make an impact in The Big West right away.”

Prior to CSUSB, Newman served as the Head Coach of the University of Texas Permian Basin where he led the Falcons to the program’s best run in their men’s basketball history. In 2017, UTPB won its first ever Lone Star regular season and tournament championships. Over his five seasons at the helm, Newman guided the team to five consecutive winning seasons and a 101-50 overall record.

Newman is also well known within The Big West, having been the lead assistant at Cal State Fullerton for 10 seasons from 2003-13. Newman served as the Associate Head Coach in 2007-08 during Fullerton’s first and only Big West regular season championship since 1976. The team would go on to win the Big West Tournament and qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1978. Serving as the interim Head Coach in 2012-13, the Titans were the top scoring offense in the Big West.

“We’re going to recruit very talented basketball players who have high character and are committed to getting a degree at CSUN,” he added. “We’re going to start in the Valley, there are really good players here. We’re excited to recruit in the Valley and keeping these kids home.”

