CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations

Shawn Chin-Farrell, California State University director of athletics, has announced that Susan King has been named CSUN’s assistant athletics director for external relations.

In her role, King will implement and oversee a comprehensive program that increases private philanthropic support for the Athletics Department and work collaboratively with University Relations and Advancement, the Alumni Association and the Foundation, to manage Athletics donor and alumni engagement experiences and events as well as develop stewardship strategies to sustain and strengthen relationships.

King joined Matador Athletics in October of 2019 when she was named director of Development. She had oversight of the day-to-day operations of the CSUN Athletics Development office which includes program development, fundraising, strategic planning and marketing.

No stranger to the CSUN campus, King brought a wealth of business development experience to CSUN Athletics, most recently serving as the program and marketing manager at The University Corporation from 2014-19. While with the TUC, she concentrated on campus collaboration, enhancing programming, and improving brand awareness.

She also expanded the corporation’s engagement with existing partners and created new opportunities for involvement. In 2018, King was recognized with the prestigious CSUN Presidential Award.

Prior to joining The University Corporation, she served in the market research and tech spaces as an analyst, project manager and client services director.

King received her bachelor of science degree in business administration from CSUN in 2004 and a received her Culinary Degree from Le Cordon Bleu in 2009.

