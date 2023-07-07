CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations

Shawn Chin-Farrell, California State University director of athletics, has announced that Susan King has been named CSUN’s assistant athletics director for external relations.
In her role, King will implement and oversee a comprehensive program that increases private philanthropic support for the Athletics Department and work collaboratively with University Relations and Advancement, the Alumni Association and the Foundation, to manage Athletics donor and alumni engagement experiences and events as well as develop stewardship strategies to sustain and strengthen relationships.
King joined Matador Athletics in October of 2019 when she was named director of Development. She had oversight of the day-to-day operations of the CSUN Athletics Development office which includes program development, fundraising, strategic planning and marketing.
No stranger to the CSUN campus, King brought a wealth of business development experience to CSUN Athletics, most recently serving as the program and marketing manager at The University Corporation from 2014-19. While with the TUC, she concentrated on campus collaboration, enhancing programming, and improving brand awareness.
She also expanded the corporation’s engagement with existing partners and created new opportunities for involvement. In 2018, King was recognized with the prestigious CSUN Presidential Award.
Prior to joining The University Corporation, she served in the market research and tech spaces as an analyst, project manager and client services director.
King received her bachelor of science degree in business administration from CSUN in 2004 and a received her Culinary Degree from Le Cordon Bleu in 2009.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on xxxx Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
