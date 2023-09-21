header image

1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff
| Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
Ramia Griffin,

California State University, Northridge head women’s basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has hired Ramia Griffin as the Matadors’ director of basketball operations. She will also serve as the video coordinator for the CSUN program.

“Ramia is a perfect fit for what I needed as the head coach, what our program needs to continue to grow our culture, and a perfect fit for CSUN,” Mitchell said. “Her work ethic, attention to detail, and willingness to go above and beyond for the program’s success allowed her to stand out amongst all candidates. Her familiarity with the Big West, recruiting connections in California, and a great person who can positively mentor our student-athletes will be a great addition to our program.”

Griffin comes to Northridge after serving as the video coordinator at UC Irvine during the 2022-23 season. She assisted in all aspects of the program, including travel planning, off-the-court player development, scouting, and video. UCI went 25-7, winning its first Big West regular-season championship before the program advanced to the postseason WNIT and earned recognition in the final College Insider Women’s Mid-Major Poll.

Ramia was instrumental in all aspects of the program’s unparalleled success. Five Anteaters received All-Conference recognition, including Hunter Hernandez (first-team), Neveah Parkinson (Sixth Player of the Year), and Diabe Konate (All-Defensive). Nikki Tom and Deja Lee were named honorable-mention All-Conference.

Before moving to UC Irvine, Griffin was the head girls’ varsity coach at Estancia High School and St. Joseph’s High School in Orange County, Calif. She led both teams to the CIF Playoffs, earning an automatic second seed in the postseason. She played for the Cal Sparks EYBL Program, a nationally prominent team that will add invaluable California recruiting connections to the program.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to work under Coach Mitchell,” Griffin said. “Coach Mitchell has worked at the highest levels and been successful, and I know I will learn and grow so much from all her wisdom and experiences in the Big East and WNBA.”
Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets

Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets
Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
The Master's University women's volleyball team dominated in a three-set win 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 over the Westcliff Warriors Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Drop Non-Conference Game to Vanguard 0-1

Mustangs Drop Non-Conference Game to Vanguard 0-1
Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
In a match that was dominated by physical midfield play, The Master's University men's soccer team lost a non-conference game to the Vanguard Lions 1-0 Wednesday on Reese Field.
COC Women’s Golf Places Second at Sterling Hills

COC Women’s Golf Places Second at Sterling Hills
Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
CAMARILLO — College of the Canyons finished in second place, a shot behind tourney host Moorpark College, as the Western State Conference (WSC) event at Sterling Hills Golf Course on Monday. 
CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff

CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff
Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
California State University, Northridge head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has hired Ramia Griffin as the Matadors' director of basketball operations.
CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play

CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play
Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023
CSUN concludes the non-conference slate this week as the Matadors face two more West Coast Conference opponents.
Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets
The Master's University women's volleyball team dominated in a three-set win 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 over the Westcliff Warriors Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
LASD Hosts Annual Hate Crimes Summit
Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse counties in the country and the Sheriff’s Department is committed to equally protecting the rights of every member of the community regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical disability, mental disability, or gender.
Mustangs Drop Non-Conference Game to Vanguard 0-1
In a match that was dominated by physical midfield play, The Master's University men's soccer team lost a non-conference game to the Vanguard Lions 1-0 Wednesday on Reese Field.
CSUN Exhibition Features Work by Faculty, Students
Communities of color are often the first and most impacted by the human decisions that contribute to climate change.
COC Women’s Golf Places Second at Sterling Hills
CAMARILLO — College of the Canyons finished in second place, a shot behind tourney host Moorpark College, as the Western State Conference (WSC) event at Sterling Hills Golf Course on Monday. 
CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff
California State University, Northridge head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has hired Ramia Griffin as the Matadors' director of basketball operations.
Suspect in Killing of SCV Deputy Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, the man accused of shooting to death Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Wall Street Journal Gives TMU High Marks
The Master’s University received high marks in college rankings released by the Wall Street Journal this month.
Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering Scheme Involving SCV Bitcoin Kiosks
A Santa Monica man has agreed to plead guilty to breaking federal law by allowing his cryptocurrency-cash exchange company to help scammers and drug traffickers launder millions of dollars in criminal proceeds through his business, including Bitcoin kiosks in Santa Clarita, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sunday, Sept. 24
Sept 26: Assemblywoman Schiavo Invites Community to Small Business Town Hall
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting the community to the upcoming virtual small business town hall series. 
Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers
The C.A.S.T. for ​Kids Foundation will team up volunteers and special needs children for a day of boating and fishing at Castaic Lake on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises
In response to increasing demand for cruises in Japan, one of hottest trends in travel, Princess Cruises has released its 2025 Japan cruises.
Oct 9: Make A.I. Your Unfair Business Advantage at October’s VIA Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of Artificial Intelligence on Oct.9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
County Office of Immigrant Affairs Offering Grants for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs  in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is expanding the Capacity-Strengthening for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations  grant program funded by Los Angeles County’s American Rescue Plan allocation.
Sail with Two Specially Themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience Cruises
Princess Cruises is uncorking two specially themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience cruises onboard Discovery Princess departing Oct. 1, and Sapphire Princess sailing Oct. 8.
CSUN Men’s Soccer Travels to No. 5 Portland, Santa Clara to Conclude Non-Conference Play
CSUN concludes the non-conference slate this week as the Matadors face two more West Coast Conference opponents.
Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge
It’s almost fall, which means the Hiking Challenge is back. Going into its second year, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite the community onto the trails and into the open spaces.
Sept 26: CSUN to Host Aspiring Filmmakers from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet
Nearly 50 students from the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet will learn how to turn their Hollywood dreams into reality when they visit California State University, Northridge’s film program on Tuesday, Sept 26.
Sept 28: City Hosts “Fake or Fatal: The Truth about Fentanyl” Symposium
 According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, six out of 10 fake prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
CTG Comedy ‘Over the River, Through the Woods’ Opens Sept. 23
Celebrating the end of summer, the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall presents the comedy Joe DiPietro’s "Over the River and Through the Woods" opening Sept. 23 and running through Oct. 28.
