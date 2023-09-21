CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff

California State University, Northridge head women’s basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has hired Ramia Griffin as the Matadors’ director of basketball operations. She will also serve as the video coordinator for the CSUN program.

“Ramia is a perfect fit for what I needed as the head coach, what our program needs to continue to grow our culture, and a perfect fit for CSUN,” Mitchell said. “Her work ethic, attention to detail, and willingness to go above and beyond for the program’s success allowed her to stand out amongst all candidates. Her familiarity with the Big West, recruiting connections in California, and a great person who can positively mentor our student-athletes will be a great addition to our program.”

Griffin comes to Northridge after serving as the video coordinator at UC Irvine during the 2022-23 season. She assisted in all aspects of the program, including travel planning, off-the-court player development, scouting, and video. UCI went 25-7, winning its first Big West regular-season championship before the program advanced to the postseason WNIT and earned recognition in the final College Insider Women’s Mid-Major Poll.

Ramia was instrumental in all aspects of the program’s unparalleled success. Five Anteaters received All-Conference recognition, including Hunter Hernandez (first-team), Neveah Parkinson (Sixth Player of the Year), and Diabe Konate (All-Defensive). Nikki Tom and Deja Lee were named honorable-mention All-Conference.

Before moving to UC Irvine, Griffin was the head girls’ varsity coach at Estancia High School and St. Joseph’s High School in Orange County, Calif. She led both teams to the CIF Playoffs, earning an automatic second seed in the postseason. She played for the Cal Sparks EYBL Program, a nationally prominent team that will add invaluable California recruiting connections to the program.

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to work under Coach Mitchell,” Griffin said. “Coach Mitchell has worked at the highest levels and been successful, and I know I will learn and grow so much from all her wisdom and experiences in the Big East and WNBA.”

