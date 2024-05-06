header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
| Monday, May 6, 2024
Valera NEST 1
Illustrated rendering of the Valera NEST renovation. Credit: University Advancement.


California State University, Northridge is set to open a first of its kind resource center in the CSU system to provide basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness in a centralized location on campus. The Valera NEST, officially known as “Nurturing Environment for Students to Thrive,” will open its doors in fall 2025.

Located in a renovated space of the University Student Union (USU), the Valera NEST will house critical programs that enable CSUN students to excel and reach their educational goals. The center’s concept was carefully designed to normalize services and eliminate stigma by providing resources and support to students through an integrated and inclusive strengths-based approach.

While CSUN already offers a variety of support services — the CSUN Food PantryCal Fresh Outreach/Healthy LivingMatty’s Closet, Basic Needs Care Coordinators, financial assistance such as the MataCare Fund and more — the Valera NEST will centralize all these student resources to one location.

Valera NEST

Illustrated rendering of the Valera NEST renovation. Credit: University Advancement.

By doing so, it will facilitate a more seamless connection and access point for students, eliminating the need to walk from location to location across campus to access vital services that can at times be daunting and emotionally taxing.

The Valera NEST will occupy more than 6,000 square feet and feature a community kitchen that will include microwaves, cold food storage lockers, food preparation areas and lounge and eating spaces. Additionally, the renovated space will host cooking demonstrations by Cal Fresh Outreach/Healthy Living utilizing food from the CSUN Food Pantry.

“Ensuring access to basic needs enables our students to focus on their academic goals and make progress along their journey to the commencement stage and a life forever transformed by their CSUN degree,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “The Valera NEST not only helps us provide these services in a coordinated way, it also creates a welcoming environment for students to connect, build community and develop a sense of belonging, all of which facilitate holistic student success.”

The renovated space — which was previously occupied by Wells Fargo Bank and the Pub Sports Grill — was made possible by donors Debbie and Milt Valera, who received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from CSUN in 1968 and an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the university last year, and Rick Levy, who received a bachelor’s degree in political science in CSUN in 1974,  and his wife Barbara Levy, who earned her bachelor’s degree in English from CSUN in 1974, as well as Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, who helped secure $6 million in the California state budget for the project.

Illustrated rendering of the Valera NEST renovation. Credit: University Advancement

“As a CSU graduate who supported myself through college, I remember what it was like to pay rent and not have enough left over to have a full dinner some nights. With housing and food costs currently at an all-time high, I am so proud to have secured nearly ⅓ of the funding to make the Valera NEST a reality, ensuring it will be a central part of CSUN’s campus,” Schiavo said. “These important resources, housed all in one location, will allow students to focus on their education and not finding a place to sleep or when they will have their next meal.”

The facility is named in recognition of the Valeras’ impactful gift, while the community kitchen will be named in honor of Ila Levy, mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Barbara Levy, respectively.

“We are tremendously grateful to Debbie and Milt Valera, Barbara and Rick Levy and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo for their impactful investment in our students.” Beck said.

Additionally, $5.7 million in USU reserve funds were also secured.

In total, the project cost is estimated to be $18.3 million. Construction is expected to start in May 2024 and be completed by fall 2025.

One of the largest universities in the country, CSUN is an urban, comprehensive university that delivers award-winning undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 36,000 students annually and counts more than 400,000 alumni who fuel the region’s economy. Since its founding in 1958, CSUN has made a significant and long-term economic impact on California, generating nearly $1.9 billion in economic impact and nearly 12,000 jobs each year. CSUN is a Hispanic Serving Institution ranking amongst the top twenty in the nation in graduating Latinx students. More than 70 percent of CSUN students are first-generation college students, and 60 percent come from historically underrepresented groups.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center

CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
Monday, May 6, 2024
California State University, Northridge is set to open a first of its kind resource center in the CSU system to provide basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness in a centralized location on campus.
FULL STORY...

City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit

City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
Monday, May 6, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program.
FULL STORY...

May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts

May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
Friday, May 3, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners

CalArts Announces 2024 Herb Alpert Award Winners
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Ten risk-taking, mid-career artists were announced Thursday as the recipients of the 2024 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA).
FULL STORY...

TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate

TMU Student Set to be School’s First Electrical Engineering Graduate
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Andrew Skerratt did not anticipate graduating with an electrical engineering degree from The Master’s University.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
Mental Health Hookup, in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, will conduct the third annual Stop the Stigma community event on May 18, from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m., on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus, located at 23803 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
California State University, Northridge is set to open a first of its kind resource center in the CSU system to provide basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 6 - Sunday, May 12.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program.
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
As a City dedicated to inclusivity and community, we aim to create world-class events to bring our residents together.
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Dale Donohoe and Kim Kurowski were named the Santa Clarita Valley's top volunteers of the year at the 2024 SCV Man and Woman of the Year dinner celebration held Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The event also honored all of the 17 men and 17 woman nominated for the award.
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 7, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm open now on weekends thorugh Sunday, June 18. Walk through a tent of beautiful flowers hosting live butterflies that fly freely throughout the tent.
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
Fire Service Day Open House will be held at all County of Los Angeles Fire Department fire stations on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Explore Vasquez Rocks during the magical twilight and early evening full moon hours. These fun, collaborative, interpretive hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park's natural and human history.
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
Astrotourism is top of mind for travelers making special trips for experiences in the sky, and with the recent “take-your-breath-away” total solar eclipse, thousands of cruisers onboard Emerald Princess and Discovery Princess off the coast of Mexico caught a glimpse of the total darkness event.
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborshoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to insure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons competed at the 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships for a second straight year, with the doubles duo of Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura establishing program history by advancing to the round of 16 at the Ojai Athletic Club.
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
College of the Canyons men's basketball head coach Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp returns in 2024 with three sessions open to boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Spring Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 12.
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
SCVNews.com