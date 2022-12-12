Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with a closed session from 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take a place in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

WEBINAR ID: 997-9083-0492

To live stream the meeting, copy and paste https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/99790830492 in your browser.

To view the full agenda, including instructions on public comments, click [here].

