Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with a closed session from 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take a place in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Travis Preston, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater dean and CalArts Center for New Performance executive artistic director, has been named to the Artistic Committee of the Wuzhen Theatre Festival.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 301 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 39 additional deaths and 7,845 new cases countywide.
Given a rise in respiratory illnesses and the increase from medium to high levels of flu across the state, the California Department of Public Health is expanding its no-cost testing program for COVID-19 to include flu testing at the state’s COVID-19 testing sites.
If you love nature and want to learn more about the natural areas of the Santa Clarita Valley consider volunteering to become a Docent Naturalist for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master's University Mustangs baseball team.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.