Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event

Ken & Joe’s Motorcycle Dealer is thrilled to announce their upcoming “Season of Giving Winter Charity Event”.

As a committed local motorcycle dealership, they are passionate about fostering community spirit and promoting the values of charitable giving.

This year’s event is set to be a day filled with fun and festivities, featuring games, a chili cook-off, hot cocoa, candy canes, live music, and more.

The dealership has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for this event, raising funds in memory of the stunt man, philanthropist, and mixed martial arts legend, Gene Lebell.

His legacy of giving continues to inspire us and will be honored through the funds generated at the event, providing vital support for the groundbreaking research and treatments carried out by St. Jude.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Girl Scouts Troop 70972 will be wrapping gifts in exchange for charitable donations that will help fund their continued activities. This offers an opportunity to get holiday gifts wrapped while supporting a worthy cause.

In collaboration with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Station, the dealership is participating in the CHiPs FoR KiDs Toy Drive, while also teaming up with SCV Food Pantry for a Canned Food Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or canned food item to spread joy and warmth to those less fortunate this festive season.

Sunny Day Acres Pet Adoption will be attending on the day of the event, providing the chance for pets in need to find loving homes. The Assistance League of Santa Clarita will also be joining for a charity coat drive, bringing warmth to SCV families this winter.

The event is generously sponsored by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, whose motto, “If you go down, Call Russ Brown,” serves as a reminder of their steadfast support for our community.

Join the event for a day filled with fun, food, fellowship, and philanthropy. The event will be taking place on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the event, please visit their website or contact them directly.

About Ken & Joe’s

Ken & Joe’s is a local motorcycle dealership dedicated to serving the powersports community. With a wide range of motorcycles, side by sides, ATV’s and a commitment to outstanding service, Ken & Joe’s is more than just a dealership—it’s a family.

