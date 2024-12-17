Dec. 18: Coffee With a Cop, Toy Drive, at Valencia Hills Community Church

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host Coffee With a Cop, along with a holiday toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Valencia Hills Community Church.

Coffee With a Cop will be held 9-11 a.m. at 24933 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA 91355.

Coffee With a Cop is honored to partner with Agape Village Day Program, a faith-driven organization dedicated to empowering adults with special needs.

While you enjoy your coffee and conversations with deputies, don’t forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the SCV Sherrif’s Station Toy Drive. The SCV Sheriff’s Station is collecting toys, games, stuffed animals and crafts for kids aged 0–17. It’s a chance to spread holiday cheer while connecting with the teams from Agape Village, Valencia Hills and the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Coffee With a Cop is a public relations outreach effort by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to introduce zone deputies to the communities they serve and to facilitate meaningful conversations between law enforcement and the community.

