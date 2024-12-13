Dec. 29: Town Center Hanukkah Celebration, Menorah Lighting

Valencia Town Center and Santa Clarita Valley Jewish congregations will celebrate Hanukkah with complimentary desserts, musical presentations and a menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This Hanukkah celebration, which will take place in the Newhall Lounge (Level 2, near the Family Lounge), is free of charge and open to the public; no pre-registration is required.

Hanukkah runs from sundown on Wednesday, Dec. 25 through sundown on Thursday, Jan. 2.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events and activities taking place at Valencia Town Center, visit www.valenciatowncenter.com/events.

Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

