header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Dianne Feinstein, Long-serving California Senator, Dies at 90
| Friday, Sep 29, 2023

WASHINGTON (CN) — Senator Dianne Feinstein, who represented California in the Senate for more than 30 years, has died at 90 years old, her office announced Friday morning.

“Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C.,” James Sauls, the senator’s chief of staff, said in a statement. “Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving.”

Feinstein, who recently returned to Washington after a three-month absence while she recovered from a case of shingles, had said in February that she would not seek reelection.

The lawmaker was present for votes Thursday morning, but was conspicuously absent from the Senate Judiciary Committee in the afternoon, where she holds a crucial vote for confirming White House judicial nominees.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in a 1992 special election and was the Golden State’s first female senator. Before that, the California Democrat had spent 10 years as mayor of San Francisco.

During her three decades on Capitol Hill — which made her California’s longest-serving senator and the Senate’s longest-serving female lawmaker — Feinstein was a stalwart centrist and an advocate for gun control, leading the charge on 1994’s federal assault weapons ban.

Members of Congress and political figures from both parties offered their condolences Friday morning.

Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Feinstein a “trailblazer” and said she spent her time in office “fighting for causes that many overlooked.”

“Dianne was my friend and seatmate on the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than twenty years,” Durbin said. “She never backed away from the toughest political battles — she was always dignified and always effective.”

Missouri Republican Josh Hawley said, “It has been an honor to serve with her in the Senate and on the Judiciary Committee. No one was more welcoming when I came to the Senate than she, and no one was a better example.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Feinstein was “a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace,” adding that there was “simply nobody who possessed the poise, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein.”

President Biden echoed those sentiments in his own statement Friday morning, calling Feinstein “a pioneering American” and reflecting on his time serving alongside the lawmaker in the Senate for more than a decade.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement on Feinstein’s deaht.

“Dianne Feinstein was a powerhouse if I ever met one. Her depth of knowledge was incomparable, she understood the complexities of every issue. I had the honor of receiving her endorsement when I first ran for L.A. County Fifth District Supervisor in 2016,” said Barger. “Our paths initially crossed when our county’s Department of Health Services was on the brink of collapsing. She was instrumental in working with the Clinton Administration to obtain a waiver for Los Angeles County so that we could direct dollars from our public hospitals to outpatient care. That was a game changer, not only for our county, but for the healthcare industry in general. She will be greatly missed. Senator Feinstein was always a class act.”

Feinstein’s marathon tenure had become a flashpoint for some lawmakers and pundits in recent months, who argued that her extended absence earlier this year cost Democrats a crucial vote in the Senate and hampered President Biden’s policy agenda. Resisting calls to step down, the California senator returned to Washington in May, traversing the halls of the Senate with the aid of a wheelchair.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Feinstein courted controversy over the last several years. The lawmaker received criticism in 2020 for her embrace of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham at the end of a series of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Feinstein, at that time the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said then that the confirmation process was “one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.” Her gratitude towards Graham, then-chairman of the judiciary panel, spurred calls for her to step down as the committee’s top Democrat. Feinstein ultimately voted against Barrett’s nomination.

The lawmaker also drew scrutiny in 2019 after a clip emerged of her dismissing a group of young climate activists.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Feinstein told the gathered children, who had implored her to support the Green New Deal climate plan. “I know what I’m doing. You come in here and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that.”

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats could be facing a political bind while Feinstein’s seat remains open — bringing the party’s razor thin majority down to just 50, a figure that includes three Independent lawmakers. Feinstein’s absence on the closely split Senate Judiciary Committee could also complicate attempts to ram through President Biden’s more controversial judicial nominees.

Several of California’s prominent House Democrats are already running for Feinstein’s Senate seat, including Representative Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Katie Porter and Congressman Adam Schiff.

This story was updated by SCVNews.com staff.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Friday, Sep 29, 2023
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
Friday, Sep 29, 2023
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
ALDI will open a second Santa Clarita Valley location on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Canyon Center in Canyon Country. The new ALDI store will be located at 19361 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Canyon Center is located at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
Friday, Sep 29, 2023
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
Los Angeles County will launch the first of two community relief programs for households that have been impacted by odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Oct. 2.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening their films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
ALDI will open a second Santa Clarita Valley location on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Canyon Center in Canyon Country. The new ALDI store will be located at 19361 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Canyon Center is located at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
As the end of the year approaches, it will soon be time for indoor gatherings with friends and family. This is a particularly important time of year to get your annual flu vaccination.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
Los Angeles County will launch the first of two community relief programs for households that have been impacted by odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Oct. 2.
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Maxwell Perkins Cornell.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers' union. Yet, on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. It's crucial to clarify that the city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
Dianne Feinstein, Long-serving California Senator, Dies at 90
Senator Dianne Feinstein, who represented California in the Senate for more than 30 years, has died at 90 years old, her office announced Friday morning.
Dianne Feinstein, Long-serving California Senator, Dies at 90
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Throughout my life, I have always fought for and raised rescue animals, both big and small.
Laurene Weste | Adopting New Family Member at Castaic Animal Care Center
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
The Metro Board of Directors approved schedule changes, public safety resources and additional trains to the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (AVL) Thursday.
Metro Approves Additional AVL Trains
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
The SCVEDC is excited to announce that it was recently honored for excellence in economic development by the International Economic Development Council in two distinct categories.
SCVEDC Earns Two International Awards of Excellence
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 14 at Valencia High School.
Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.
Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook received the rarely-awarded O – C (pronounced “oh bar see”) award from FivePoint at a community celebration event held to celebrate her 35 years of leadership at COC.
Van Hook Receives Prestigious O – C Award
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Oct. 19: Foster Care, Adoption Virtual Orientation
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023.
Zonta’s Add Your Voice Campaign Earns International Recognition
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed eight health care bills that heighten protections for those who provide abortion care, expand the health care workforce and protect information about reproductive health care.
California Expands Reproductive Health Protections
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
In a week that saw her lead The Master's University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
 The Los Angeles County Department of Education livestreamed their Career Technical Education meeting from the state-of-the-art video studio at Castaic High School.
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
Celebrating the fall season, Canyon Theatre Guild recently opened Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, running through Oct. 29.
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: