Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.

After the results from the ocean water samples collected over the last two days, the following areas met State standards for acceptable water quality:

– Beach # 110: Dockweiler State Beach at Water Way Extension

– Beach # 111: Dockweiler State Beach at Hyperion Plant

– Beach # 112: A – El Segundo Beach

– Beach # 112: B – Grand Ave. Storm Drain

Following a sewage spill, Public Health collects water samples to determine bacteria levels. Public Health collected multiple ocean water samples for two consecutive days to determine if the water quality met State standards in the affected and nearby areas. In an abundance of caution, Public Health will continue to sample affected beaches through Thursday.

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant discharged 17 million gallons of untreated sewage through their one and five-mile outlets which prompted the beach closures. Once Public Health was notified that the Hyperion Plant discharged sewage in the outlet pipes, Public Health posted closure signs at affected beaches and posted information online.

Public Health officials notified lifeguards to remove beach closure signs earlier this evening shortly after receiving the tests results confirming the beaches were safe to reopen. The Beach Water Quality webpage is updated to reflect the reopening.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach advisory hotline: 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.

