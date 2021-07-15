header image

1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
| Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
Dockweiler State Beach
File photo. Dockweiler State Beach. Courtesy photo Los Angeles County.

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.

After the results from the ocean water samples collected over the last two days, the following areas met State standards for acceptable water quality:

– Beach # 110: Dockweiler State Beach at Water Way Extension

– Beach # 111: Dockweiler State Beach at Hyperion Plant

– Beach # 112: A – El Segundo Beach

– Beach # 112: B – Grand Ave. Storm Drain

Following a sewage spill, Public Health collects water samples to determine bacteria levels. Public Health collected multiple ocean water samples for two consecutive days to determine if the water quality met State standards in the affected and nearby areas. In an abundance of caution, Public Health will continue to sample affected beaches through Thursday.

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant discharged 17 million gallons of untreated sewage through their one and five-mile outlets which prompted the beach closures. Once Public Health was notified that the Hyperion Plant discharged sewage in the outlet pipes, Public Health posted closure signs at affected beaches and posted information online.

Public Health officials notified lifeguards to remove beach closure signs earlier this evening shortly after receiving the tests results confirming the beaches were safe to reopen. The Beach Water Quality webpage is updated to reflect the reopening.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach advisory hotline: 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Santa Clarita families are being invited to have a "Magical Summer" morning this July, to join an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library  and the Include Everyone Project SCV. 
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Fire officials with Angeles National Forest raised the fire danger level from "very high" to "extreme". 
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
A recent College of the Canyons Graduate has been recognized and awarded by the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi National Honor Society, giving her a scholarship for her submitted essay. 
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold the decision of the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, which denied the Sand Canyon Resort plan last month with a 5-0 vote.
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,613 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential.
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
Lief Labs, a manufacturer and product development innovator of dietary supplements, signed a 111,260 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia, announced Dallas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase the beautiful melodies and lyricism of Audrey Scout, and the groovy rock sounds of The Toodaloos, in a live performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum.
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a virtual demo with Pamela Roberson on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley awarded the annual community grants during their June Business Meeting.
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis to support SB 219 (McGuire) which would enable the local auditor or tax collector to cancel any penalties or costs resulting from property tax delinquency due to a documented hardship arising from the COVID-19 “Safer-at-Home” orders.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Support Bill Waiving Property Tax Penalties
DMV, AAA Partner to Offer REAL ID at Select Auto Club Locations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will soon offer members of the Automobile Club of Southern California the opportunity to get a REAL ID at select offices for a limited time by appointment only.
DMV, AAA Partner to Offer REAL ID at Select Auto Club Locations
