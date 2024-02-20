Public Health Issues Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory

An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.

Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Please note: Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro remains closed due to a recent sewage discharge.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

