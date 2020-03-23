[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020
covid-19 fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.

In a memo to U.S. Attorneys, Attorney General Barr said, “The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated.”

Be aware that criminals are attempting to exploit COVID-19 worldwide through a variety of scams.

There have been reports of:

* Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
* Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
* Malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until * payment is received.
* Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
* Criminals will likely continue to use new methods to exploit COVID-19 worldwide.

If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, you can report it without leaving your home through a number of platforms:

* Contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.
* Report it to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov
* If it’s a cyber scam, submit your complaint through https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.

Federal Efforts

Coronavirus.gov — This is a primary lane of information for the public regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is a portal for public information that is curated by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force at the White House, working in conjunction with CDC, HHS and other agency stakeholders. Coronavirus.gov will link to the appropriate Federal agency website as the authoritative source for that information as necessary.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) — The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) landing page on CDC.gov is the latest public health and safety information from CDC and for the overarching medical and health provider community on COVID-19. The site contains consumer and medical information on how the virus spreads, symptoms, prevention and treatment, stigma, cases and what to do if you are sick, along with frequently asked questions.

What the U.S. Government is Doing — Landing page on USA.gov that is cataloging all U.S. government activities related to Coronavirus (COVID-19). USA.gov can support both English and Spanish content.

Department of Justice Resources

National Center for Disaster Fraud — The National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) is the result of a partnership between the U.S. Department of Justice and various law enforcement and regulatory agencies to form a national coordinating agency within the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice to improve and further the detection, prevention, investigation, and prosecution of fraud related to natural and man-made disasters, and to advocate for the victims of such fraud.

Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internet Crime Complaint Center — Scammers are leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Don’t let them.

National Institute of CorrectionsBOP Implementing Modified Operations.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Diversion Control Division — During this National Emergency, the Diversion Control Division will continue to work with our federal partners, DEA registrants, and their representative association to assure that there is an adequate supply of controlled substances in the United States.

The DEA will also work to assure that patients will have access to controlled substances.

September 11th Victim Compensation Fund — Impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on VCF Operations.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
FULL STORY...
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
FULL STORY...
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
