Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services

The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event. However, DMV has canceled behind-the-wheel tests for vehicles without air conditioning in areas impacted by high temperatures. This includes commercial and non-commercial driving tests. DMV offices in cooler, coastal areas will continue to provide all services. (The Hemet DMV office is closed due to the Fairview fire.)

The DMV also is canceling other outdoor activities like vehicle verifications and vehicle inspection and basic skills components for commercial driver applicants in extreme heat areas.

The modified outdoor services schedule is anticipated to continue through Thursday, September 8.

The DMV will reschedule impacted customers with appointments. Updates will be available on dmv.ca.gov and social media channels.

“The health and safety of our team and our customers is our priority as unprecedented heat is impacting the state,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

DMV field offices that continue to offer all services include: Capitola, Crescent City, Daly City, Eureka, Fort Bragg, Goleta, Lompoc, Oakland, San Clemente, San Diego area coastal offices, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Seaside, Ventura, and Watsonville.

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more services online. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.

