Extreme Heat May Limit Certain Outdoor DMV Services

The California Department of Motor Vehicles continues to serve customers statewide during this extreme heat event. However, DMV has canceled behind-the-wheel tests for vehicles without air conditioning in areas impacted by high temperatures. This includes commercial and non-commercial driving tests. DMV offices in cooler, coastal areas will continue to provide all services. (The Hemet DMV office is closed due to the Fairview fire.)
The DMV also is canceling other outdoor activities like vehicle verifications and vehicle inspection and basic skills components for commercial driver applicants in extreme heat areas.
The modified outdoor services schedule is anticipated to continue through Thursday, September 8.
The DMV will reschedule impacted customers with appointments. Updates will be available on dmv.ca.gov and social media channels.
“The health and safety of our team and our customers is our priority as unprecedented heat is impacting the state,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.
DMV field offices that continue to offer all services include: Capitola, Crescent City, Daly City, Eureka, Fort Bragg, Goleta, Lompoc, Oakland, San Clemente, San Diego area coastal offices, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Seaside, Ventura, and Watsonville.
The DMV has taken many steps to offer more services online. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
Donna Sheng, a California State University, Northridge physics professor who specializes in quantum matter and quantum information science, admitted that trying to explain what she does to lay people can be confusing.
For the safety of motorists and truckers, the California Department of Transportation will keep the two right lanes closed on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road to before Templin Highway for the time being to further evaluate integrity of the freeway lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 141 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 5,055 new cases countywide.
