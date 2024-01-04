header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
| Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
open mic night impulse music

Come to Impulse Music Co.’s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.

Equipped with lights, mics, speakers and back lined with Impulse’s own catalog of amps, and drum kit, Impulse Music looks to amplify your voice in front of a local audience of creatives and music enthusiasts.

The next Open Mic Night will be Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Free to enter. All ages.

More dates through November 6, 2024

Impulse Music Company, The Stage Room

21515 Soledad Canyon Road Unit 120

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information and to register visit Impulse Music Co. Open Mic.
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN

Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
"Through the Years" presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN

Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Ever wonder what happens in the "Fairy Tale World" after happily ever after? Find out in "Never After Happily" presented by Showdown Stage Company Friday, Jan. 26-Sunday, Feb. 28 in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos

Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
Join The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.
FULL STORY...

Fritz Coleman Rings in New Year at J.R.’s Comedy Club

Fritz Coleman Rings in New Year at J.R.’s Comedy Club
Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023
J.R.’s Comedy Club will celebrate its 27-year anniversary of providing comedy entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley with a pair of shows on New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Garden Inn with double headliners Fritz Coleman and Don Friesen, two of J.R.’s most requested acts.
FULL STORY...
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
"Through the Years" presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows.
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2024 Awards + Installation will be held Friday, Feb. at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Hytt Valencia.
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Employment Law Update is returning for 2024. Join Brian Koegle, Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, for a comprehensive update on developments in employment law that will be most impactful for your business in the coming year.
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
Bring your favorite stuffie to the Santa Clarita Public Library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Party. Sleepover parties will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch and a Stuffed Toy Slumber Party on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Old Town Newhall Branch.
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
CodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
In furtherance of its commitment to providing transparent and open communication regarding the responsible management of ratepayer funds, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the creation of SCV Water's first Popular Annual Financial Report.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
At its regular board meeting on Jan. 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors approved entering into an agreement with the city of Santa Clarita for the purchase of recycled water from the city’s Vista Canyon Water Factory.
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host the 2024 Update Santa Clarita luncheon with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw have announced the annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Valencia.
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 1 - Sunday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
Grand Central Collective, a Christian church in Newhall will offer licensed early drop off and after school care for all local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
The drive to the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains shouldn’t have been easy this week.
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is offering free "Environmental Defenders" school assemblies to elementary schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the SCV business community to start the new year off with a business networking mixer at Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center for the chamber’s first Business After Hours Mixer of 2024.
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center's Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024.
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
California State University, Northridge men's basketball had five score in double figures as the Matadors won their sixth in a row with an 84-68 triumph at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon at Walter Pyramid.
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy looks back on the nonprofit's past accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in  Santa Clarita.  
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
