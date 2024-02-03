Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Election of Officers
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Jan 11, 2024 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. ARTS GRANTS

An overview of the Arts Grants program, including a review of the rating process, potential future approaches as recommended in the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan, and recent programs and events funded through the program.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
New Business
2. 2025 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Overview of the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry project and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
3. 2024 EVENTS OVERVIEW

An overview of the City of Santa Clarita events planned for 2024.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings