The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the construction of a Mister Car Wash (Master Case 23-068), a request for an automated car wash located near the southeast corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road.
Also on the agenda is a request to to allow for the subdivision of a 19.87-acre parcel in Sand Canyon into four residential lots.
The full agenda is available below.
|Planning Commission
Regular Meeting
1/16/2024 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
