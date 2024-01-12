Jan. 16: Planning Commission Holds Public Hearing on Mister Car Wash

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 12, 2024

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the construction of a Mister Car Wash (Master Case 23-068), a request for an automated car wash located near the southeast corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road.

Also on the agenda is a request to to allow for the subdivision of a 19.87-acre parcel in Sand Canyon into four residential lots.

The full agenda is available below.

