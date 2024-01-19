Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants

The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Prior to the public regular meeting the council will meet in special closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing litigation.
Among the items on the regular public meeting agenda is recommended action to approve the 2024 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations in an amount not to exceed $99,545 for Community Services Grants and $99,500 for Arts Grants, for a total not to exceed $199,045.
The city of Santa Clarita has provided funds for nonprofit organizations through the Community Services and Arts Grants program for approximately 34 years. Each year, a Grants Committee is assembled to determine funding categories, review and rate applications and make funding recommendations for community service and arts projects throughout Santa Clarita.
Grants range from $3,000 to $7,500. Most grants are funded at $5,000.
Nonprofit community service organizations receiving grants in 2024 will include:
Assistance League of Santa Clarita Birthday Books $5,000
Bridge to Home Activities that support development and sustainability $5,000
California Institute of the Arts CalArts’ CAP @ the Library $5,000
Carousel Ranch Program Equipment $5,000
Child & Family Center Employee Safety Devices $5,000
Circle of Hope Enhancing Cancer Programs $5,000
Community Gardens of Santa Clarita UA/Greenhouse/Chicken Coop DG Installation $5,000
Fostering Youth Independence Welcome Home $5,000
Guardian’s Support Center, Inc. Portable P.A. System $5,000
Northeast Valley Health Corporation Code Vital $5,000
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Creating Private Space for Mental Health Counseling $5,000
Santa Clarita Grocery SC Grocery Imagine Program Expansion $5,000
Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club Gym Lighting Upgrade $5,000
SCV Senior Center Computer Workstations for Seniors $5,000
Single Mothers Outreach Children Playroom $5,000
SNAP Sports, Inc. SNAP Sports 2-day SoCal Special Hockey Festival $5,000
Special Olympics Southern California New Floorball Competition $5,000
The Gibbon Conservation Center Interactive Education Signage $5,000
The Salvation Army Homeless Outreach Care Kits $5,000
Wildland Weed Warriors Habitat Restoration $4,545.
Nonprofit arts organizations to receive grants include:
California Institute of the Arts World Music Festival $5,000
Eclipse Theatre LA Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes $4,000
HOPE Theatre Arts Theatre East West $5,000
Include Everyone Project SCV Punny Pirates Adaptive Performing Arts Group $5,000
Major Impact Theatre 2024 Original Performing Arts Program $3,000
Mission Opera 2024 Season $5,000
Open Wings Theater Company Sagittarius Ponderosa $5,000
Pacific Vocal Series Giving Voices to Santa Clarita’s Indigenous Peoples $5,000
Raising the Curtain Foundation Saturday’s Kids $5,000
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Spanish Language Production $5,000
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Spring 2024 Concert $5,000
Canyon Theatre Guild Broadway Musical at the PAC $7,500
ESCAPE Theatre Oliver the Musical at the PAC $7,500
Santa Clarita Ballet Company The Wizard of Oz at the PAC $7,500
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Master Chorale Performances at the PAC $7,500
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Spring and Fall 2024 Concerts at the PAC $7,500
Mission Opera Box Top Opera Education Outreach Program $5,000
Santa Clarita Artists Association Capital Expenditure and Rental Relief $5,000
Also on the agenda is a discussion of the annual review and update of city council committee appointments. Council members serve on a variety of standing and ad hoc committees on a variety of topics including budget, CEMEX, development, film and other subjects.
Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.
See the full city council special and regular meetings agendas below:
|City Council
Special Meeting
1/23/2024 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
Downloads:
Agenda
|
|CALL TO ORDER
|
|ROLL CALL
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS
|
|CLOSED SESSION
|
|
|CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION
|
|RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room
|
|RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION
|
|CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|ADJOURN
|City Council
Regular Meeting
1/23/2024 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|Joint Meeting with
|
|
|Board of Library Trustees
|
|
|Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
|
|Invocation
|
|
|Gibbs
|
|Call to Order
|
|Roll Call
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|Flag Salute
|
|Executive Meeting
|
|Awards and Recognitions
|
|
|Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard Recognition
|
|Public Participation
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
|
|New Business
|
|1.
|COUNCIL COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|2023 Council Committee Appointment List
|
|2.
|ADJUSTMENTS TO LOS ANGELES COUNTY BUSINESS LICENSING REGULATIONS FOR GUN AND AMMUNITION DEALERS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|County Ordinance 2023-0048 (available in the Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|Consent Calendar
|
|3.
|Minutes of Jan 9, 2024 6:00 PM
|
|4.
|CHECK REGISTER NO. 01
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Memo-Check Register No. 01
|
|
|b.
|Check Register No. 01 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading Files)
|
|5.
|FISCAL YEAR 2022-23 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT AND OTHER RELATED REPORTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Annual Comprehensive Financial Report 06-30-2023 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|b.
|Report to Honorable Mayor and Members of the City Council (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|c.
|Appropriations Limit Calculation 06-30-2023 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|d.
|Air Quality Improvement Fund 06-30-2023 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|e.
|Open Space Preservation District 06-30-2023 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|f.
|Single Audit Report 06-30-2023 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|g.
|Transit Enterprise Fund 06-30-2023 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|h.
|Measure W Safe Clean Water for the years ended June 30, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|6.
|AMENDMENT TO MICROSOFT ENTERPRISE LICENSE AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Quote – US-QUO-1129413
|
|
|b.
|County of Riverside Licensing Solution Provider Agreement Number PSA-0001530 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|7.
|CRYWOLF FALSE ALARM AND NOISE DISTURBANCE MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|8.
|2024 COMMUNITY SERVICES AND ARTS GRANTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Attachment A1 – CS Recommended Funding – 2024
|
|
|b.
|Attachment A2 – Arts Recommended Funding – 2024
|
|
|c.
|Attachment B – Not Recommended for Funding – 2024
|
|9.
|NEWHALL RANCH ROAD AND BOUQUET CANYON ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS, PROJECT C4017 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Location Map
|
|
|b.
|Bid Proposal for Toro Enterprises, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|10.
|FINAL TRACT MAP AND ACCEPTANCE OF OFFERS OF DEDICATION FOR TRACT NO. 61924 (GOLDEN TRIANGLE)
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Location Map
|
|
|b.
|Fact Sheet
|
|11.
|CONTRACT EXPENDITURE AUTHORITY FOR SOUND AND STAGE SERVICES FOR EVENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|Public Participation II
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Adjournment
|
|Future Meetings
