January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
| Friday, Jan 19, 2024
city-hall-council-chambers-sign-4

The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Prior to the public regular meeting the council will meet in special closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing litigation.

Among the items on the regular public meeting agenda is recommended action to approve the 2024 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations in an amount not to exceed $99,545 for Community Services Grants and $99,500 for Arts Grants, for a total not to exceed $199,045.

The city of Santa Clarita has provided funds for nonprofit organizations through the Community Services and Arts Grants program for approximately 34 years. Each year, a Grants Committee is assembled to determine funding categories, review and rate applications and make funding recommendations for community service and arts projects throughout Santa Clarita.

Grants range from $3,000 to $7,500. Most grants are funded at $5,000.

Nonprofit community service organizations receiving grants in 2024 will include:

Assistance League of Santa Clarita Birthday Books $5,000

Bridge to Home Activities that support development and sustainability $5,000

California Institute of the Arts CalArts’ CAP @ the Library $5,000

Carousel Ranch Program Equipment $5,000

Child & Family Center Employee Safety Devices $5,000

Circle of Hope Enhancing Cancer Programs $5,000

Community Gardens of Santa Clarita UA/Greenhouse/Chicken Coop DG Installation $5,000

Fostering Youth Independence Welcome Home $5,000

Guardian’s Support Center, Inc. Portable P.A. System $5,000

Northeast Valley Health Corporation Code Vital $5,000

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Creating Private Space for Mental Health Counseling $5,000

Santa Clarita Grocery SC Grocery Imagine Program Expansion $5,000

Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club Gym Lighting Upgrade $5,000

SCV Senior Center Computer Workstations for Seniors $5,000

Single Mothers Outreach Children Playroom $5,000

SNAP Sports, Inc. SNAP Sports 2-day SoCal Special Hockey Festival $5,000

Special Olympics Southern California New Floorball Competition $5,000

The Gibbon Conservation Center Interactive Education Signage $5,000

The Salvation Army Homeless Outreach Care Kits $5,000

Wildland Weed Warriors Habitat Restoration $4,545.

Nonprofit arts organizations to receive grants include:

California Institute of the Arts World Music Festival $5,000

Eclipse Theatre LA Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes $4,000

HOPE Theatre Arts Theatre East West $5,000

Include Everyone Project SCV Punny Pirates Adaptive Performing Arts Group $5,000

Major Impact Theatre 2024 Original Performing Arts Program $3,000

Mission Opera 2024 Season $5,000

Open Wings Theater Company Sagittarius Ponderosa $5,000

Pacific Vocal Series Giving Voices to Santa Clarita’s Indigenous Peoples $5,000

Raising the Curtain Foundation Saturday’s Kids $5,000

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Spanish Language Production $5,000

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Spring 2024 Concert $5,000

Canyon Theatre Guild Broadway Musical at the PAC $7,500

ESCAPE Theatre Oliver the Musical at the PAC $7,500

Santa Clarita Ballet Company The Wizard of Oz at the PAC $7,500

Santa Clarita Master Chorale Master Chorale Performances at the PAC $7,500

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Spring and Fall 2024 Concerts at the PAC $7,500

Mission Opera Box Top Opera Education Outreach Program $5,000

Santa Clarita Artists Association Capital Expenditure and Rental Relief $5,000

Also on the agenda is a discussion of the annual review and update of city council committee appointments. Council members serve on a variety of standing and ad hoc committees on a variety of topics including budget, CEMEX, development, film and other subjects.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council special and regular meetings agendas below:
