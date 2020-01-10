[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Feinstein: ‘Senate Must Conduct Full, Fair Impeachment Trial’
| Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Patrick Leahy

 

Washington — Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) posted her opening statement Thursday on the need for an impartial impeachment trial.

The text follows:

“There are six judicial nominees on the agenda today, and I understand that we will be holding over all six. I will address those nominations at our next markup.

“Today I would like to speak briefly about the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial.

“Earlier this week, former National Security Advisor John Bolton announced that he is prepared to testify when the Senate considers the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“I can see no reason not to hear from Ambassador Bolton, who was ‘personally involved’ in many of the events, meetings, and conversations about the president’s actions with respect to Ukraine.

“The same is true for the other three White House officials requested by Senator Schumer, including Chief of Staff Mulvaney. The Senate and American people would benefit from their firsthand knowledge of the decision to withhold aid from Ukraine.

“Particularly given Ambassador Bolton’s willingness to testify, I am disappointed that the majority leader has said that he will attempt to pass a partisan resolution that defers the issue of witnesses and documents.

“During the Clinton impeachment trial, we had the benefit of exhaustive testimony from key witnesses from the start of the Senate trial.

“Then, it made sense for the Senate to wait until after opening arguments to decide whether more testimony from witnesses who had already testified was warranted – and the Senate unanimously agreed to do so.

“Today, we know that certain key witnesses haven’t provided any testimony and that critical documents have been withheld.

“Given the importance of this additional evidence, it’s understandable that Speaker Pelosi has delayed transmitting articles of impeachment until the contours of a Senate trial are known. I do not believe that Speaker Pelosi is motivated by politics but by a sincere desire to ensure a fair process that allows the Senate to consider available evidence – a goal that all of us should share.

“After all, it is the Senate’s duty to conduct a full, fair trial. We should take steps at our disposal in order to fulfill this important duty. This includes obtaining the documents and additional testimony the White House has obstructed.”
Newsom Proposes Whopping $222 Billion State Spending Plan
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out an ambitious $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that expands the state’s role in attacking a number of vexing issues, including wildfires, the housing shortage, and the ever-escalating homelessness crisis.
FULL STORY...
Bottler of Crystal Geyser Fined $5M in Hazardous Wastewater Case
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
The company that produces the Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water brand pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created from filtering arsenic out of spring water at its facility in Olancha, California.
FULL STORY...
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Bashir Albadawi, 73, of Frazier Park, was the driver killed in a two-car collision in Valencia on Thursday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
FULL STORY...
CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member
“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” -- just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.
92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Friday announced 11 key members of the production team for the 92nd Oscars, which will air live on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Jan. 25: Inclusive Play Area Grand Opening at Canyon Country Park
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to join city officials for a grand opening celebration of the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park on Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Newsom Proposes Whopping $222 Billion State Spending Plan
California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out an ambitious $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that expands the state’s role in attacking a number of vexing issues, including wildfires, the housing shortage, and the ever-escalating homelessness crisis.
LASD Honors Academy Class 443 Graduates in Ceremony at COC
The 69 polished recruits of Academy Class 443 lined up on the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday in what would be their final platoon formation as academy classmates.
Santa Clarita City Council: Jan. 14 Meeting Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its Jan. 14 meeting agenda for proceedings in Council Chambers at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.
Bottler of Crystal Geyser Fined $5M in Hazardous Wastewater Case
The company that produces the Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water brand pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created from filtering arsenic out of spring water at its facility in Olancha, California.
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Bashir Albadawi, 73, of Frazier Park, was the driver killed in a two-car collision in Valencia on Thursday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Second SCV Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Under Review, City Officials Reveal
Fast-food enthusiasts might soon have a new spot to order from as Santa Clarita has an application for a second Chick-fil-A, city officials confirmed Friday.
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group will host a free open house at its Valencia office on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LA County Lauds Feds’ New ‘Family First Transition Act’
LA County's Department of Children and Family Services applauds passage of the Family First Transition Act, or FFTA, a new federal law that will help support vulnerable children and families.
Supes Set 2020 Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially announced the annual Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count, or L.A. Youth Count, to take place from Jan. 22-31, at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Prescription Drugs: California Eyes Launch of Its Own Label
As part of an effort to combat the rising costs of prescription drugs, California will negotiate with drug manufacturers to create the Golden State’s own label of generic drugs, officials announced Thursday.
SCV Reacts to Proposed State Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products
Santa Clarita Valley government and law enforcement officials are set to comply with state laws should a proposed ban on sales of all flavored tobacco products in California take effect while local smoke shops have alternative options for curbing youth vaping.
California Takes First Step Toward Legal Sports Betting
California lawmakers on Wednesday held their first hearing on sports betting in the state, collecting information from the legalized gambling industry, integrity advocates and representatives from sports leagues.
Feinstein: ‘Senate Must Conduct Full, Fair Impeachment Trial’
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) posted her opening statement Thursday on the need for an impartial impeachment trial.
Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe
If you are a spouse or you know a veteran in need, please refer them to Blue Star Ranch, Serving Our Nation’s Veterans with Equine Assisted Therapy.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event
As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends.
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Newhall Ranch Road, Rye Canyon
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal traffic collision after a vehicle plunged down an embankment Thursday in Valencia.
New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch a new event series in 2020 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
Cougars Earn All-American Honors
Wide receiver Alonzell Henderson and center Jordan Palmer are representing College of the Canyons as selections to the 2019 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team, headlining a class of honorees that also includes four All-State Team selections.
Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.
