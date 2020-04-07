Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis

The County of Los Angeles is committed to providing residents and their families with important resources throughout the COVID-19 crisis that address financial stressors.

Resources for Employees and Employers

– Unemployment Insurance: File at edd.ca.gov/unemployment or 1-800-300-5616

– DD WorkShare Program for Employers:

– Information and Application for Employers

– Phone number for Employers: 1-916-464-3343

– Phone number for Employees: 1-916-464-3300

Employer Assistance Grant Fund: Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Los Angeles County will receive state funding to assist local workers and businesses during this crisis. The funding will be used to provide employment, training, and other supportive services to displaced workers, as well as rapid response and layoff aversion services to small and mid-sized businesses.

The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) will launch this program, the Employer Assistance Grant Fund, on April 8, 2020 at 8 a.m.

– Application link for the Employer Assistance Grant Fund (Wednesday, April 8 at 8 a.m., will close after 150 applications have been received): workforce.lacounty.gov

Frauds: All LA County residents, especially seniors, should be on the lookout for frauds and schemes that include coronavirus treatments and vaccines, as well as attempts to obtain your Medicare number or other personal information.

– For additional information on healthcare fraud, please visit cahealthadvocates.org or call 1-855-613-7080.

Elder Abuse: If you are concerned that someone you care about may be the victim of elder or dependent adult abuse, don’t be silent.

– Report it to Adult Protective Services: 1-877-477-3646

LA County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center: This help center provides relief for businesses and workers. It is staffed with dedicated, helpful support in multiple languages, including Spanish, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, and Armenian. It guides businesses through the process to receive small business loans from the federal government, and provides connections to Layoff Aversion services, tax credits, and comprehensive support for workers.

– Visit the LA County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center website, call 1-833-238-4450 (M-F, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) or disasterhelpcenter@lacounty.gov