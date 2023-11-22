header image

Founding Member of City Council Dies
| Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023
Courtesy of The Signal.

One of Santa Clarita’s original City Council members and someone who helped lead the effort for the city’s creation, Jan Heidt, died Monday, according to her husband. She was 84.

For the full story visit https://signalscv.com/2023/11/founding-member-of-city-council-dies/
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Unveils Record-Breaking 114-Night Voyage
Princess Cruises has unveiled details of its 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand program, featuring the Down Under debut of the flagship Discovery Princess, as well as the longest-ever World Cruise to sail roundtrip from Australia
Dec. 21: Foster Families Needed For Local Children
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Counterfeit Document Investigation, Three Arrested, Victims Sought
On, Nov. 21, 2023, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant operation as part of an on-going investigation involving criminal organizations engaging in access device fraud and identity theft.
Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Public Health Wishes All a Healthy Thanksgiving
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 106 laboratory verified new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Nov. 28: Winter Registration for ‘Seasons’ Catalog
Registration for classes, activities and sports listed in the winter Seasons catalog will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Among the class offerings are quilting, chunky knitting, essential oil basics, cake decorating and archery.
Dec. 2: Cookies with Santa in Canyon Country
Have cookies with Santa! Bring the family for a jolly good time at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Dec 2, noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy festive crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa himself. This program is free and no registration is required.
Inspector General Releases Latest LASD Quarterly Report
The Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, July through September 2023."
Santa Clarita Expands DAR, Access Services During Transit Strike
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's ongoing efforts to improve the emergency transit service, the city expanded the availability of Dial-a-Ride and Access services on Monday, Nov. 20. The city has lifted its priority use restrictions, previously limited to emergency medical appointments, to include all regular DAR use cases.
Valencia High Pride of the Vikings Awarded Silver Medal at Championships
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard captured second place in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Championships at Long Beach City College on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Majestic Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards winner for its Majestic Princess sailings to Alaska.
CSUN Developing Zero Cost Classes, Majors
California State University, Northridge has been working to develop zero-cost classes by eliminating the costs of course materials, an extension of a CSU-wide Affordable Learning $olutions initiative.
County Public Health Investigating Respiratory Disease in Dogs
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary Public Health Program has received multiple reports of dogs experiencing a sudden respiratory illness of unknown origin, similar to case reports in other states. Symptoms include cough, nasal discharge, sneezing and lethargy in dogs.
Dec. 19: VIA Installation of 2024 Board of Directors
The Valley Industry Association will host the installation of the 2024 VIA board of directors on Tuesday, Dec. 19 during a luncheon ceremony at 11:45 a.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Dixon Health Center Hosts Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. recently hosted its annual turkey dinner giveaway to 200 patients selected based on genuine need. The patients received a frozen, uncooked turkey accompanied by non-perishable sides, canned goods and for the first time, fresh produce donated by the famers of the Newhall Famer’s Market.
Dec. 1: Third Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the third annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia on Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nonprofits Invited to Apply for Block Grant Funding
The city of Santa Clarita announced the release of the 2024-25 Notice of Community Development Block Grant Funding availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2024-25 funding.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
Child & Family Center Staffers Earn 40 Under 40 Recognition
Child & Family Center is very proud of our two 40 Under 40 winners for 2023 – Tiffany Thomas and Leah Parker.
Ken Striplin | Out-of-This-World Family Literacy Festival
Are you looking for a day full of out-of-this-world engaging activities, with a big dose of intergalactic information? Look no further than the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival.
Two New Programs Receive WiSH Foundation Funding
The WiSH Education Foundation provides funding for student programs not funded by tax dollars alone; teachers, administrators and district directors contact us throughout the year for support.
