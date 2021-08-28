Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.

Of the 30 new deaths reported today, nine people who passed away were over the age of 80, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health identified 1,397,236 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25, 211 deaths.

“To the many people experiencing the sadness of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we are deeply sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

COVID-19 deaths have increased 6% over the past week to a 7-day average of 18 deaths per day.

There are 1,723 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, a decrease of 63 people over the past week. Since Sunday, daily hospitalizations have remained under 1,750.

Testing results are available for nearly 8,035,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 2.7%.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday Update

As of Friday, Aug. 27, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had one test pending, 40 patients hospitalized and a total of 1,416 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Additionally, Moody confirmed one new death today making it the 160th COVID-related death since the pandemic began.

“We strongly encourage all who are eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Moody. “We hope that the recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will motivate those who had been waiting for this development.”

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 314 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 314 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

269 in Santa Clarita

16 in Castaic (**revised from 15. But 18 initially)

8 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

5 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

Of the 33,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 24,575

Castaic: 4,182 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,514

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,015/p>

Acton: 637

Val Verde: 393

Agua Dulce: 357

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 248

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 156

Elizabeth Lake: 93

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Bouquet Canyon: 58

Saugus/Canyon Country: 46

Lake Hughes: 45 (**revised from 46, but originally revised from 47)

Sand Canyon: 19

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 16

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

California Friday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 4,171,104 cases and 65,033 deaths to date.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 13,785 newly reported confirmed cases Thursday.

As of August 26, local health departments have reported 120,767 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 490 deaths statewide.

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations:

– For the week of August 16 – August 22, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 51 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 7.2 per 100,000 per day.

– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 708% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 5.4%.

There have been 80,625,922 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 366,362 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of August 27, according to the CDC, 79.9% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 46,501,384 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Information

COVID-19 case numbers among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities have increased slightly, in part due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, small numbers of unvaccinated staff and residents, and a slight increase in the number of post vaccination infections among those fully vaccinated. However, because of high vaccination rates among staff and residents, relatively few of those infected have passed away from their infections.

For the week ending August 15, 102 people tested positive for COVID-19 at skilled nursing facilities: 25 new cases were among skilled nursing facility residents, and 77 new cases among skilled nursing facility staff. Sadly, three nursing home residents passed away during this time period. Over the previous four weeks, an average of 79 new cases were reported among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities.

Currently, 87% of residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities are fully vaccinated. Skilled nursing facilities are required to verify the vaccine status of all workers and routine testing of staff and residents is also required along with stringent infection control directives. By September 30, healthcare workers, including staff at skilled nursing facilities, are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many skilled nursing home residents are immunocompromised people who are eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Public Health continues to work with staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities to prioritize these most vulnerable residents for third doses. As of Monday, an estimated 150 third doses have been administered to immunocompromised residents at skilled nursing facilities.

“This virus continues to cause serious, life-threatening illness among many who are infected and the differences in death rates between unvaccinated and vaccinated people are stark. Unvaccinated adults ages 18 to 49 have a death rate of almost 2 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with almost no deaths among vaccinated members of this age group. Meanwhile, adults over 50 who are unvaccinated were 28 times more likely to die as a result of COVID-19 than those over 50 who are vaccinated. Vaccinations are what create a powerful layer of protection for nursing home residents – and this protection has limited the devastation of Delta for some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of August 23, there have been 596 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of August 15 to August 21, the average time patients waited for test results was one day.

During this same time period, 69% of patients received test results in one day and 91% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

