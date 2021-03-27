Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 26, 2021

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 39 new deaths and 859 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,122 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Officials also announced that Friday marks the first time daily hospitalizations dropped under 700 since October of last year with 692 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

Twenty-six percent of people hospitalized are in the ICU.

Over 200 cases reported today are associated with a backlog of lab reports.

To date, Public Health identified 1,217,034 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 23,055 deaths.

“We send our deepest sympathies to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The more people that are vaccinated, the closer we are to ending the horrific death toll associated with the pandemic.”

Testing results are available for more 6,052,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.4%.

Nearly 3,800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.

Of those vaccinated, 1,232,348 people received second doses and 67,016 people received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We know the virus does not respect borders and we remain quite concerned with reports of rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in a growing number of states,” said Ferrer. “If we are able to hold the line here and prevent another wave of infections, we will soon be able to realize the profound benefits of our mass vaccination efforts in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.”

See more L.A. County information and a vaccine update later in this report.

California Friday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Thursday, March 25, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed 3,555,915 COVID-19 cases (up 2,608) with 57,336 deaths from the disease (up 254) since the pandemic began.

There are 2,380 confirmed hospitalizations and 601 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

As of March 25, local health departments have reported 101,642 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 442 deaths statewide.

There have been 52,962,296 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 137,122 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.9%.

Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results may include cases from prior to yesterday.

As of March 25, providers have reported administering a total of 16,392,678 vaccine doses statewide.

The CDC reports that 20,802,720 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday Update

As of Friday, there are no cases pending, six patients are hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit receiving ICU-level care, and a total of 1,188 patients have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, Moody said.

There have been no additional deaths, keeping the total deaths at 147 to date.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the latest update of the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded 293 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began, three more than Tuesday. The three new fatalities were people who resided in the city of Santa Clarita.

The following is the community breakdown of the 293 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

* 252 lived in Santa Clarita

* 17 in Castaic

* 6 in Acton

* 4 in Stevenson Ranch

* 3 in Agua Dulce

* 3 in unincorporated Canyon Country

* 2 in Valencia

* 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

* 1 in Elizabeth Lake

* 1 in Lake Hughes

* 1 in Newhall

* 1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

* 1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 19,848

* Castaic: 3,668 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,114

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 821

* Acton: 460

* Val Verde: 328

* Agua Dulce: 267

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 185

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 128

* Elizabeth Lake: 75

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

* Bouquet Canyon: 47

* Lake Hughes: 41

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

* Sand Canyon: 17

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Demographics — Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4: 22783

* 5 to 11: 54870

* 12 to 17: 68805

* 18 to 29: 272625

* 30 to 49: 383766

* 850 to 64: 223120

* 65 to 79: 88950

* over 80: 32399

* Under Investigation 701

L.A. County Demographics — Deaths

Of the 39 new deaths reported today, 15 people that passed away were over the age of 80, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

L.A. County Vaccine Update: Eligibility & Appointments

Currently, people who are eligible for the vaccine include healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, people who are age 65 or older, education and childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, emergency service workers and law enforcement, people with certain serious health conditions and disabilities, people who live in group settings, janitorial-custodial-maintenance workers, and transportation and logistics workers.

Vaccine eligibility categories were expanded to include gardeners and landscapers, housekeepers and private child caretakers working at least 20 hours per week, and flight crews that live or are based in Los Angeles County. Persons in these occupations are now eligible for the vaccine and can now register for a vaccination appointment.

The State announced starting April 1, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand to individuals age 50 and older, and starting April 15, for individuals age 16 and older.

The County hopes the expansion of eligibility includes increased doses of vaccine coming into L.A. County. Public Health greatly looks forward to this expansion, however, the success will be dependent on receiving a substantial increase in vaccine supplies.

“As vaccination eligibility expands, we remain laser-focused on ensuring an equitable distribution of vaccines,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

While COVID-19 vaccine supply remains very limited, Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including seven large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia 91355

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242

* California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles 90032 (operated by FEMA)

As of March 20, 65.1% of L.A. County residents 65 and older received at least one dose of the vaccine and 42.4% received both doses.

Mobile vaccine teams are deploying to hard hit communities, with a priority of vaccinating residents 65 and older.

More than 80 mobile vaccination teams were scheduled to administer vaccinations this week at senior housing sites, senior centers, faith-based organizations and community-based organizations.

In the coming weeks, an additional 150 mobile vaccination sites are scheduled throughout our county.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

With the Regional Stay at Home Order was rescinded statewide as of January 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

The California Department of Public Health modified Blueprint thresholds on March 12 after the state successfully met its first vaccine equity milestone of 2 million administered vaccine doses in some of the state’s hardest-hit communities.

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. The Blueprint summary as of March 23:

* 8 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier

* 39 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier (including Los Angeles County)

* 9 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier

* 2 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier

The state released updates to the state’s reopening framework on Friday, March 5. The updates will allow outdoor ballparks, stadiums, and theme parks to open with significantly reduced capacity, mandatory masking, and other public health precautions. The updates will take effect on April 1.

Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Updates to Cohort Guidance

CDPH announced changes to the Cohort Guidance. The Cohort Guidance now only applies to counties in the Purple Tier and is frequently referenced for operations at day camps, before and after school programs, and childcare centers.

Graduation Ceremonies

The new guidance for commencement and graduation ceremonies which provides recommendations to help students, teachers, families and school administrators celebrate academic milestones while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Ceremonies must adhere to all California COVID-19 protocols for schools, travel, outdoor events and lodging.

Vaccinate All 58

In order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk, the state is prioritizing individuals 65 and older to receive the vaccine as demand subsides among health care workers. This effort will help to reduce hospitalizations and save lives.

To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.

For more information on the vaccine effort, visit the Vaccinate All 58 webpage.

Tracking Variants

Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been identified globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These genetic mutations are expected, and some emerge and then disappear, while others persist or become common. Most variants do not have a meaningful impact.

Public health becomes concerned about a variant when it affects COVID-19 transmission, severity, testing, treatment, or vaccine effectiveness.

Get more information here on the variants CDPH is currently monitoring.

‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan

Governor Newsom launched the Safe Schools for All Hub as a one-stop-shop for information about safe in-person instruction.

For more information on the transparency, accountability, and assistance measures related to California’s Safe Schools for All plan, visit the hub.

Travel Advisory

California Public Health has issued an updated travel advisory. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for 10 days.

California Demographics: Health Equity Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans.

As part of its commitment to reduce health inequities and ensure the best outcomes for all Californians, the state has launched a Health Equity Dashboard on www.covid19.ca.gov/equity/ that tracks California’s health equity measure and data by race and ethnicity, age group, and sexual orientation/gender identity.

California Testing & Turnaround Time

More than 85 community testing sites offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

During the week of March 7 to March 13, the average time patients waited for test results was one day. During this same time period, 81% of patients received test results in one day and 95% received them within two days. The testing turnaround time dashboard (PDF) is updated weekly.

All four tiers in the Testing Prioritization Guidance originally dated July 14, 2020, have equal priority for testing.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of March 22, 413 380 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide, 33 more than the previous week. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, CDPH officials are not providing total counts at this time.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients are critical to preventing long-term complications.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

