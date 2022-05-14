Friday COVID Roundup: High Transmission Across L.A. County, Most Cases Since Feb. 18

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,025 new cases countywide, with 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,022, county case totals to 2,907,721 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,979, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.

There are 298 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,921,414 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Today, Public Health reported six additional deaths and 4,025 new positive cases due to COVID. Of the six new deaths reported today, one person was between the ages of 50 and 64, three people were between the ages of 65-79, and two people were aged 80 years or older. Of the six newly reported deaths, all had underlying health conditions.

Today’s positivity rate is 2.8%.

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

With High Transmission Across L.A. County, Public Health Urges Residents to Get Vaccinated and Boosted

With high transmission of COVID-19, L.A. County is reporting the highest number of new cases since Feb. 18. Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now.

Data continues to show that being fully vaccinated and boosted provides the best protection against hospitalization and death. In L.A. County, for the week ending April 22, unvaccinated individuals were five times more likely to be hospitalized compared to individuals who were fully vaccinated, which includes both boosted and unboosted individuals. And for the same time period, the likelihood of dying was 16 times higher for unvaccinated individuals compared to individuals who were fully vaccinated.

A recently published study conducted by UCSF and the California Department of Public Health provides further evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines. In this modeling study, COVID-19 vaccination was estimated to have prevented more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, 72,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths in California through the first 10 months of vaccination. Many more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been prevented by vaccines since then.

Many residents still need their first round of vaccines and boosters. As of May 8, 76% percent of residents ages five and older are fully vaccinated and 58% of those 12 years of age and older eligible for a first booster dose have received their booster. That leaves about 1.6 million eligible residents still needing to get their first vaccination and about 2.9 million booster-dose eligible residents not benefiting from the extra protection of a booster dose.

To find a nearby location offering free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, or to schedule an appointment for a homebound resident to be vaccinated in their home, please contact our Public Health Call Center seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at: (833) 540-0473 or visit Vaccinate L.A. County or Vacunate Los Angeles.

“As always, we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you’re not fully vaccinated and boosted, please consider doing so now to maximize protection against the more infectious variants currently circulating. There are hundreds of mobile and fixed sites that offer free vaccines across the County, via appointment or walk in. We’re also providing vaccines and boosters at community events and pop-up vaccination clinics at community sites, partnering with schools and community-based organizations to offer vaccinations at priority school and work sites, and offering vaccines in your home for those who cannot get to a medical office or pharmacy.”

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remains unchanged from Monday, with 470 total deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 382

Castaic: 30

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 74,321 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 55,355

Castaic: 7,677

Stevenson Ranch: 4,250

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,682

Acton: 1,542

Val Verde: 867

Agua Dulce: 790

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 704

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 326

Elizabeth Lake: 209

Bouquet Canyon: 149

Lake Hughes: 150

Saugus/Canyon Country: 91

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 49

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Friday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Friday, May 13.

Vaccinations

– 75,290,805 total vaccines administered.

– 83.3% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 47,991 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,707,327 confirmed cases to date.

-Friday’s average case count is 7,183 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (April 18, 2022 – April 24, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 4.4% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 1,339 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 162 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 6.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (April 18, 2022 – April 24, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 90,117 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 12 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 7.8 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (April 11, 2022 — April 17, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of May 12, local health departments have reported 157,961 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 579 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 1 to May 7, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 91% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of May 12, 2022, there have been 976 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...