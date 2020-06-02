Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley through Wednesday.
High temperatures are also expected in the San Fernando Valley.
Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:
– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.
– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen.
– Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.
– Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.
– Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.
– Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children.
– Avoid strenuous work outs wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.
“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”
Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting www.211la.org.
The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is priority. Public Health recommends the following for cooling centers:
– Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.
– Staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times.
– Staff and visitors are advised to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other persons, except for family members. Tables, chairs and other physical layouts are arranged to ensure appropriate distancing. Occupancy is reduced by more than half to prevent crowding.
– Signage is posted throughout cooling centers reminding staff and visitors of key protective actions, including the proper way to wear face coverings, washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and to avoid touching their faces.
– Hand sanitizer is placed at entrances and common areas.
– Bottled water is available. Guests are advised to bring their own food and beverages. Food deliveries are allowed. There is no refrigerator or storage area for food. Sharing meals is not allowed, except among family members.
– Cooling centers follow cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Frequently contacted surfaces like door handles, handrails, counters, seating, bathrooms, and floors are cleaned more often. Trash is collected and disposed of regularly.
