Impulse Music Hosting Open Mic Night

Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is hosting an Open Mic Night free to all ages, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Open Mic nights are held on the first Wednesday of every month.

Performers must sign up in advance by messaging Impulse Music Co. on Instagram, Facebook or through the store website, where they will be sent a Google form to fill out in order to complete their sign up.

Performances are limited to five minutes. Anyone can sign up to perform anything, from magic to comedy to music.

Impulse Music Co.’s stage is equipped with two guitar amps, a bass amp, an acoustic DI, a full drum kit, a grand piano and three microphones for performer use.

Community members are welcome to come enjoy the Open Mic Night from the audience as well. Impulse Music Co.’s in-house venue seats up to 60 people.

***Note: Masks are required for all attendees, though performers may remove masks when performing.

