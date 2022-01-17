The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include an extension of a tentative tract map for The Master’s University and a discussion to permit a commercial condominium/airspace units (up to 85) within an existing building, which is located at 27335 Tourney Road.

The meeting will take place in Council Chambers, located on the 1st Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

