Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
Friday, Jan 15, 2021
stage on screen

The MAIN is set to host eight weeks of free virtual productions from around the world from Jan. 22 through March 12 via Zoom for the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest’s International Edition of online theatre.

The festival will present interactive stories, compelling dramas, original one-acts and more every Friday beginning on Jan. 22.

This lineup of worldly plays includes:

Casting K. Perry from Chile

Screwball from Scotland

Zoom Zone by way of New York and Shanghai

Black Women Dating White Men from Great Britain

Antonio Wishes To Take A Walk Through The Fields and DesaZoom from Argentina

With Our Uniform from Nigeria

Knackered from Ireland

Unpack from Romania and The People’s Toast from the Czech Republic.

Zoom audience members will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive “Audience Talkback” at the conclusion of each show to interact with and ask questions to the cast and crew.

Productions can be accessed on Zoom by using the Meeting ID #99907497020 and Passcode: SOSfest.

Tune into the “MAINcast Interview” on The MAIN’s Facebook to learn more about the featured international productions.

Curated to take an in-depth look at each weekly featured production, the “MAINcast Interview” is scheduled every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall, until March 9, followed by the theatrical performances every Friday.

Performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. PST unless otherwise specified to accommodate different time zones.

To view the full lineup of interviews and performances, visit Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

For questions about SOS Theatre Fest International, please email Cristeen Shields at cshields@santa-clarita.com.
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Los Angeles County officials announced five additional mass-vaccination sites set to open next week which include Six Flags Magic Mountain and California State University, Northridge.
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
The ice rink in Valencia, which the City acquired last year, is currently undergoing renovations prior to its highly anticipated grand reopening later this year.
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
