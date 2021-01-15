Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International

The MAIN is set to host eight weeks of free virtual productions from around the world from Jan. 22 through March 12 via Zoom for the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest’s International Edition of online theatre.

The festival will present interactive stories, compelling dramas, original one-acts and more every Friday beginning on Jan. 22.

This lineup of worldly plays includes:

– Casting K. Perry from Chile

– Screwball from Scotland

– Zoom Zone by way of New York and Shanghai

– Black Women Dating White Men from Great Britain

– Antonio Wishes To Take A Walk Through The Fields and DesaZoom from Argentina

– With Our Uniform from Nigeria

– Knackered from Ireland

– Unpack from Romania and The People’s Toast from the Czech Republic.

Zoom audience members will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive “Audience Talkback” at the conclusion of each show to interact with and ask questions to the cast and crew.

Productions can be accessed on Zoom by using the Meeting ID #99907497020 and Passcode: SOSfest.

Tune into the “MAINcast Interview” on The MAIN’s Facebook to learn more about the featured international productions.

Curated to take an in-depth look at each weekly featured production, the “MAINcast Interview” is scheduled every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall, until March 9, followed by the theatrical performances every Friday.

Performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. PST unless otherwise specified to accommodate different time zones.

To view the full lineup of interviews and performances, visit Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

For questions about SOS Theatre Fest International, please email Cristeen Shields at cshields@santa-clarita.com.