IIn a letter dated Jan. 18, 2024, the California Department of Water Resources’ Sustainable Groundwater Management Office notified the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency that the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley – Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin has been approved.

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.

The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will be meeting Monday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories.

College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Joshua Barnett (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 15-20.

Each summer, the Office of the County Counsel for the County of Los Angeles hosts a summer internship program where law students from across the country learn firsthand about the myriad of legal issues the County faces and how to effectively represent a governmental entity.

Eriona Grabocka Ministries is excited to announce that College of the Canyons' Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship.

The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.

In today's world, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is crucial. The Valenica Industry Association Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon aims to empower you with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the event of an active shooter situation.

Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25th at 10am.

College of the Canyons has been awarded a $4 million grant to join a collaborative for Regional Effectiveness, Action, Transformation, and Equity as one of eight Regional Centers of Excellence in California, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Change a Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 24. This special day is for encouraging people to adopt pets from shelters.

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites cancer survivors and their caregivers in the community to a Survivor and Caregiver Dinner Event on Saturday, March 16 at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge.

COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024 It is not too late for students and community members to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2024 semester, which starts on Monday, Feb. 5.

Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.

Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.

March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine2Wine, Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center's annual wine tasting fundraiser. Vine2Wine will be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, March 16 for an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage.