John Shaffery Named New SCVEDC Co-Chair

On Jan. 19, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation approved long-time board member John Shaffery, who is managing partner of Poole Shaffery, to step into the role of Board co-chair as successor to Roger Seaver. The 52-member board comprises dedicated community members from the private and public sectors across numerous industries and organizations.
Seaver, CEO and president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced in September his plans to retire in 2023 after leading the hospital for 22 years. He has served as co-chair for the SCVEDC alongside Calvin Hedman, president of Hedman Partners, since early 2018.
“Roger’s dedication to our community and insightful leadership will be sorely missed in our community,” said Shaffery upon accepting the nomination. “This is the biggest small city in America. There is a uniqueness to the business community; people want to be here and give back. My goal is to continue moving the EDC’s mission forward, assisting local businesses and attracting new ones to our wonderful valley.”
Shaffery has more than 30 years of civil litigation experience, founding Poole Shaffery with David Poole in 1998. As managing partner, he has helped the firm grow to five offices throughout Southern California. Shaffery served as chairman of the Board for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and was a founding principal in creating the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation over 11 years ago.
“Roger’s guidance of SCVEDC has been invaluable,” said Holly Schroeder, president & CEO of SCVEDC. “We are extremely grateful for his years of service and passionate support of economic development here in the Santa Clarita Valley. John’s strong business development experience and passion for regional economic development continue to be vital to SCVEDC’s efforts and brings an ideal background to step into this critical role of co-chair.”
###
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining, and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources.
The College of the Canyons Sports Medicine Program and Valencia High School Medical Science Academy will host the 2023 Sports Medicine Professions Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. - noon, at the college's Valencia campus.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing.
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
