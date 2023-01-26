header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
John Shaffery Named New SCVEDC Co-Chair
| Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

John ShafferyOn Jan. 19, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation approved long-time board member John Shaffery, who is managing partner of Poole Shaffery, to step into the role of Board co-chair as successor to Roger Seaver. The 52-member board comprises dedicated community members from the private and public sectors across numerous industries and organizations.

Seaver, CEO and president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced in September his plans to retire in 2023 after leading the hospital for 22 years. He has served as co-chair for the SCVEDC alongside Calvin Hedman, president of Hedman Partners, since early 2018.

“Roger’s dedication to our community and insightful leadership will be sorely missed in our community,” said Shaffery upon accepting the nomination. “This is the biggest small city in America. There is a uniqueness to the business community; people want to be here and give back. My goal is to continue moving the EDC’s mission forward, assisting local businesses and attracting new ones to our wonderful valley.”

Shaffery has more than 30 years of civil litigation experience, founding Poole Shaffery with David Poole in 1998. As managing partner, he has helped the firm grow to five offices throughout Southern California. Shaffery served as chairman of the Board for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and was a founding principal in creating the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation over 11 years ago.

“Roger’s guidance of SCVEDC has been invaluable,” said Holly Schroeder, president & CEO of SCVEDC. “We are extremely grateful for his years of service and passionate support of economic development here in the Santa Clarita Valley. John’s strong business development experience and passion for regional economic development continue to be vital to SCVEDC’s efforts and brings an ideal background to step into this critical role of co-chair.”

###

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining, and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources.
