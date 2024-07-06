The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m., in City Hall’s Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission will review the 2025 Arts Commission Work Plan and the Arts Commission 2025 Public Art Report. It will also be presented an overview of the 2024 Business for Artists Conference.

The full agenda can be viewed below.

