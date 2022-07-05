header image

1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
July 25: The Valley Industry Association Hosts Conversation with Mike Garcia
| Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022
VIA event

The Valley Industry Association invites you to VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with The Honorable Mike Garcia Congressman, 25th District on Monday, July 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held at El Trocadero, 24274 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Tickets are $35 for VIA members and $45 for non-members.

To RSVP click here.
