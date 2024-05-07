June 1: Inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day

The California Animal Welfare Association, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have announced the inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day will take place on Saturday, June 1.

The statewide adoption day will feature more than 150 California animal welfare sites offering free adoptions to find homes for 2,024 shelter pets. The ASPCA will be providing funds to cover the cost of free adoptions at participating shelters. California animal welfare groups that would like to take part in the event have until Friday, May 10 to register online at caadoptapetday.org.

“California shelters are facing enormous pressures due to overcrowding conditions, as the number of animals entering shelters is outpacing those leaving,” said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals. “By increasing adoption demand and encouraging pet-ready families to visit their local shelter first, we can make a change. This unprecedented and collaborative statewide effort can help reduce the number of animals in our shelters while also providing loving, caring families for our most vulnerable pets. There has never been a better time or better selection of incredible animals ready for new homes, and we know the people of California will rise to this challenge.”

The large influx of animals being brought into shelters in recent years is due to a severe nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals as well as a confluence of other factors, such as inflation and pet-friendly housing restrictions. Many communities in California do not have access to affordable veterinary care, including spay and neuter services.

“Shelters are such integral parts of our communities—we are where families find their next cat or dog or get treatment for their beloved pets—and now we are asking for the community’s help,” said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the SF SPCA. “By working together, we can find homes for thousands of animals throughout the state. Californians are famous for their compassion, empathy, and care. California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a perfect time to put those emotions into action.”

“Shelters in California and around the country are facing an overcrowding crisis that requires the support and collaboration of national and local organizations working together with communities to help our most vulnerable animals,” said Matt Bershadker, President & CEO, ASPCA. “The lifesaving impact of our collective efforts will be felt by the animals, the participating organizations, and communities across the state.”

California Adopt-a-Pet Day is being managed by CalAnimals, an organization that focuses on the success of California animal welfare and sheltering organizations in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities.

The initiative is being generously supported by the SF SPCA, a nonprofit that works in San Francisco, the Central Valley, and across California to ensure that every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home, and the ASPCA, the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America that works on the frontlines to save, transform and protect the lives of millions of dogs, cats, equines and farm animals in the fight against animal cruelty and homelessness.

To find a participating animal shelter in California Adopt-a-Pet Day, please visit https://caadoptapetday.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...