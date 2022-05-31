June 16-18: Hollywood Fringe Festival Show Features CalArts Students

This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.

A recipient of the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship, Chacha Tahng’s (Theater BFA 2023) play “Something In The Air” tells the story of eight Asian college students in America, all from different walks of life and from different cultural backgrounds. As these students head out on their way to spring break, they are forced to deal with issues, both fictional and real, at conspiracy theorists’ favorite airport: the Denver Airport. The show is described as a “dark sci-fi tale of ‘spring break gone wrong’ about identity, culture, stories, dreams, and the reality of living as a young Asian in America today.”

Written and directed by Tahng, the show had its premiere workshop production at the CalArts Coffeehouse Theater in May. The play stars an entirely pan-Asian cast of CalArts actors, including Ishika Muchhal (Theater BFA 2023), Brian Nai (Theater BFA 2025), Willington Liu (Theater BFA 2023), Ling Chang (Theater BFA 2023), Shireen Heidari (Theater BFA 2024), Skylar Shen (Theater BFA 24), Sanghun Kim (Theater BFA 2024) and Tahng.

The creative team for “Something In The Air” includes producer Jiwoo Shin (Art BFA 2023), lighting designer Georgia Shupper (Theater BFA 2022), scenic designer Runqing Wen (Theater BFA 2023), assistant scenic designer Jiayue Zang (Theater BFA 2025), sound designer Ying Xin (Theater MFA 2024), sound assistant Romy Kim (Theater BFA 2025), costume designer Emerson Bualat (Theater BFA 2022) and fight choreographer Brent Charles (Theater BFA 2022).

The 90-minute show will be performed Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18 at 8:15 p.m., along with a matinee on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., at the Hudson Theater, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Tickets are available online or at the door for $15. More information can be found on the show’s Instagram account, @something.intheair.

