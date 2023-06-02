header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
| Friday, Jun 2, 2023

Little RascalsCity Cinemas in the Park will screen the film “The Little Rascals” on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This film is rated PG.

Gather with your friends and family for the first City Cinemas in the Park of the season. Every fourth Friday of the month from June to October, grab a blanket and snacks and enjoy a free movie under the stars. If you forget your snacks there will be on-site food trucks available for you to purchase food beginning an hour before the movie starts. The locations and times for this event vary each month.

For more information visit the City Cinemas in the Park website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park

June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
Friday, Jun 2, 2023
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Little Rascals" on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup

PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
FULL STORY...

June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery

June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
Monday, May 29, 2023
The inaugural Summer Fest Weekend at Agua Dulce Winery will be held June 24-25 at Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390. This special two day event will feature a craft fair, musical guests, food trucks, summer games, mini cellar tours and more.
FULL STORY...

June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show

June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
Monday, May 29, 2023
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507 Newhall will host the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG

June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG
Monday, May 29, 2023
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall will host a free artist reception for Therese Verner on Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. The two-hour reception will include light refreshments. Over 40 artworks are on display. This is an opportunity to meet the artist in person and discuss her work.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Little Rascals" on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Pop Culture."
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue.
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
RICK Engineering Company - a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States -has opened its 11th office in Santa Clarita.
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Beginning Saturday, June 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays.
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
For 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 50 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
CSUN's David Phillips, Jr. and Brianna Kelpis have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track and Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Outlook 2023 announced Jack Uldrich will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: