June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park

City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film “The Little Rascals” on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
This film is rated PG.
Gather with your friends and family for the first City Cinemas in the Park of the season. Every fourth Friday of the month from June to October, grab a blanket and snacks and enjoy a free movie under the stars. If you forget your snacks there will be on-site food trucks available for you to purchase food beginning an hour before the movie starts. The locations and times for this event vary each month.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
The inaugural Summer Fest Weekend at Agua Dulce Winery will be held June 24-25 at Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390. This special two day event will feature a craft fair, musical guests, food trucks, summer games, mini cellar tours and more.
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall will host a free artist reception for Therese Verner on Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. The two-hour reception will include light refreshments. Over 40 artworks are on display. This is an opportunity to meet the artist in person and discuss her work.
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
