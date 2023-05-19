June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance

Enjoy an early 204 Days until Christmas Dance with the Sierra Hillbillies, no ugly sweaters allowed on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate early with a 204 Days until Christmas Dance with caller Romney Tannehill on the mike for SSD squares at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The event is $10 per dancer. Sorry no visit from Santa!
Casual attire is always welcome, but you might want to dress for the holiday season. Forget the ugly sweaters, however, this time of year!
Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day.
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, with an updated schedule for May 26 to May 29 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Mission Opera will present "Susannah," an American musical drama by Carlisle Floyd in three performances scheduled for June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita.
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México have joined forces to throw the spotlight on the next generation of filmmakers in the United States and Mexico with a virtual, international student film festival that runs through June 3.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355. Enjoy Tacos and Brew.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry will head to the Senate Floor after passing out the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Still going strong after 53 years of service to scores of communities across 10 Southern California counties, commercial landscaping design, build and maintenance company Stay Green Inc. has been lauded again by Lawn & Landscape Magazine, which has ranked it, yet again, among the Top 100 landscaping industry firms in the entire United States and Canada.
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
SCV Water is poised to assist 15 additional apartment complexes with its award-winning Water Efficiency Works – Multi-Family Apartment Project, after receiving notice of a preliminary award of $2 million in WaterSMART grant funds from the Bureau of Reclamation.
