June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance

Enjoy an early 204 Days until Christmas Dance with the Sierra Hillbillies, no ugly sweaters allowed on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate early with a 204 Days until Christmas Dance with caller Romney Tannehill on the mike for SSD squares at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event is $10 per dancer. Sorry no visit from Santa!

Casual attire is always welcome, but you might want to dress for the holiday season. Forget the ugly sweaters, however, this time of year!

Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day.

For more information, call our Google line, 6561-262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

