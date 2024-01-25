header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 25
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
| Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Kathleen (Katie) Nicely

California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Nicely as its new Senior Vice President for Advancement. Nicely will begin her work as a member of the Institute’s senior leadership team Feb. 5, 2024.

Building on a career-long commitment to the support of higher education and the arts, Nicely brings a wealth of experience in all areas of institutional advancement, from capital and endowment campaigns, annual funds, and fundraising strategy to enhancing organizations’ philanthropic cultures, alumni relations, and building effective advancement operations.

“Hiring Katie fulfills a critically important step for the Institute given our strategic priorities to increase non-tuition revenue sources and champion an overall culture of gratitude and philanthropy at CalArts. In Katie, we have found a leader to help us do just that,” said Ravi Rajan, CalArts president.

“Katie brings the energy, experience, and leadership to fundraising and engagement that CalArts desires as a part of propelling forward our Institute’s transformative mission of educating artists who in turn transform society through their creative work,” said Charmaine Jefferson, chair of the CalArts Board of Trustees. “We are all thrilled that Katie has chosen to become a part of our team, and we look forward to working with her.”

Nicely comes to CalArts from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), where she oversaw a $130-million capital campaign which included the construction of the Bowes Center for the Arts, a 170,000 square-foot building incorporating affordable student housing, dining, classrooms, rehearsal rooms, performance spaces, offices, and a radio station. She also built and professionalized the fundraising operation while at SFCM and created, in tandem with the president and board, the beginning of the next endowment campaign with a significant but yet-to-be-announced lead gift.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to join CalArts on the adventure of shaping its future. With a 50-year track record of helping launch some of the world’s most trailblazing and industry-defining artists, the Institute is well-positioned to continue its transformative work for the next 50 years,” said Nicely. “You can clearly see the effect CalArtians’ work has had on society, and I can’t wait to help ensure more people know and support CalArts in its mission focused on artists.”

Before joining SFCM, Katie led philanthropy for the United Way Bay Area’s $18-million annual fund for its operations, as well as $36-million more in major philanthropic dollars to be invested in Bay Area communities. Before that, she spent over eight years at the San Francisco Symphony in various roles in development and public engagement, including serving as divisional leader for all community engagement, overseeing the symphony’s annual fund, managing all events, stewarding the volunteer council, leading institutional-level giving, and serving as the head of Development. While at the symphony she successfully completed the organization’s Second Century Campaign, exceeding its goals by $20 million, and served as a key leader for the celebration of the orchestra’s centennial season in 2011–2012.

Prior to her tenure at the San Francisco Symphony, Katie was the director of development for live arts at Stanford University (now part of Stanford Arts), increasing their annual fund by 20% over 18 months and managing the live arts segment of Stanford’s university-wide $4-billion campaign. She moved to the Bay Area to complete the fundraising campaign for a brand new arts facility in the south Bay Area, and before that held positions in development and external relations roles in Washington DC, including at the University of Maryland where she helped spearhead the funding and launch of the new Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center which housed the departments of Music, Dance, and Theater; at the Folger Shakespeare Library; and at the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts.

Originally from Indiana, Katie earned her bachelor’s in music and communications at DePauw University and her master’s in arts administration from Indiana University.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

TMU Announces Renaming of English Department

TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
The Department of English at The Master’s University has been renamed to the Department of Arts & Letters.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature

CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories.
FULL STORY...

Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement

Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Nicely as its new Senior Vice President for Advancement.
FULL STORY...

TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions

TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
It’s been a big year for Christopher Enloe (’18). He has won three prizes in composition competitions, received a commission to compose an organ piece and been invited to advise the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
FULL STORY...

COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence

COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $4 million grant to join a collaborative for Regional Effectiveness, Action, Transformation, and Equity as one of eight Regional Centers of Excellence in California, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
Beloved Newhall community leader Thomas McNaughton Frew IV, 94, died Jan. 12 in Camarillo.
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
The Department of English at The Master’s University has been renamed to the Department of Arts & Letters.
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program.
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Joshua Barnett (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 15-20.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories.
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Nicely as its new Senior Vice President for Advancement.
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
It’s been a big year for Christopher Enloe (’18). He has won three prizes in composition competitions, received a commission to compose an organ piece and been invited to advise the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will be meeting Monday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
IIn a letter dated Jan. 18, 2024, the California Department of Water Resources’ Sustainable Groundwater Management Office notified the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency that the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley – Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin has been approved.
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Sheriff Luna Chairs Child Abuse Council
The Inter-Agency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect hosted its annual Policy Committee Meeting on Thursday.
Sheriff Luna Chairs Child Abuse Council
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation  has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
County Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
County Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
Eriona Grabocka Ministries is excited to announce that College of the Canyons' Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship.
May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Each summer, the Office of the County Counsel for the County of Los Angeles hosts a summer internship program where law students from across the country learn firsthand about the myriad of legal issues the County faces and how to effectively represent a governmental entity.
County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Allison Hook recently transferred to Santa Clarita Station from Palmdale Station a few months ago.
Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2022-23 fiscal year.  
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
Change a Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 24. This special day is for encouraging people to adopt pets from shelters.
Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $4 million grant to join a collaborative for Regional Effectiveness, Action, Transformation, and Equity as one of eight Regional Centers of Excellence in California, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. 
COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25th at 10am.
Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon
In today's world, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is crucial. The Valenica Industry Association Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon aims to empower you with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the event of an active shooter situation.
Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon
SCVNews.com