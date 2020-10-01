L.A. County Announces Reopening Timeline for Shopping Malls, Nail Salons

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
The following sectors and program will be allowed to reopen on the following dates under the following restrictions:
Sector/Date of Reopening/Restrictions:
– Nail Salons: Thursday, Oct. 1/Indoor services may resume at 25% capacity/Outdoor services should continue as much as possible.
– Schools (TK-2) Waiver Program: Applications can be submitted on Monday, Oct. 5/Limited to 30 schools per week.
– Cardrooms: Monday, Oct. 5 / Outdoor operations only. Food and beverages may not be served at the tables.
– Indoor Shopping Malls: Wednesday, Oct. 7 / Occupancy limited to 25% capacity; all food courts and all common areas remain closed.
– Outside Playground: At the discretion of cities and L.A. County Parks and Recreation / Face coverings and physical distancing are required.
Public Health is consulting with County Counsel to determine the process and date for re-opening outdoor operations at breweries and wineries serving a meal. Public Health anticipates this process will be completed in a week.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, school waiver applications for in-person instruction for students in grades TK-2 will be available online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. Applications will be received and reviewed by Public Health in consultation with the State. Schools must follow all required school re-opening protocols for infection control, distancing, and cohorting. Students will be in cohorts of no more than 12 children and two supervising adults in each classroom. This group of students and adults will need to stay together throughout the entire day for all activities. Every school that re-opens will receive a site visit from Public Health. Public Health has a dedicated team of specialists providing technical assistance and disease management control to all schools that are re-opened or re-opening.
Comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen will be posted online to ensure the continued health and safety of workers and the community. Businesses are required to implement the protocols for infection control and distancing prior to reopening to ensure they are in compliance, and to avoid citations, fines and possible closure. Businesses have a duty to protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible and to follow Public Health protocols and directives. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new deaths and 1,148 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total to 63, and 6,240 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.
(CN) — A planned major development in northern Los Angeles County is either the most studied section of land in the region or a biologically diverse and undeveloped area that will see massive change when homes and traffic start to pour in over the next 20 years.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the Department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.