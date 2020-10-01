header image

October 1
2017 - One SCV resident, John Phippen, killed and at least 9 others wounded in Las Vegas mass shooting that leaves 59 dead, 851 wounded [story]
John Phippen
L.A. County Announces Reopening Timeline for Shopping Malls, Nail Salons
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020

Westfield Valencia Town CenterThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.

The following sectors and program will be allowed to reopen on the following dates under the following restrictions:

Sector/Date of Reopening/Restrictions:

– Nail Salons: Thursday, Oct. 1/Indoor services may resume at 25% capacity/Outdoor services should continue as much as possible.

– Schools (TK-2) Waiver Program: Applications can be submitted on Monday, Oct. 5/Limited to 30 schools per week.

– Cardrooms: Monday, Oct. 5 / Outdoor operations only. Food and beverages may not be served at the tables.

– Indoor Shopping Malls: Wednesday, Oct. 7 / Occupancy limited to 25% capacity; all food courts and all common areas remain closed.

– Outside Playground: At the discretion of cities and L.A. County Parks and Recreation / Face coverings and physical distancing are required.

Public Health is consulting with County Counsel to determine the process and date for re-opening outdoor operations at breweries and wineries serving a meal. Public Health anticipates this process will be completed in a week.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, school waiver applications for in-person instruction for students in grades TK-2 will be available online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. Applications will be received and reviewed by Public Health in consultation with the State. Schools must follow all required school re-opening protocols for infection control, distancing, and cohorting. Students will be in cohorts of no more than 12 children and two supervising adults in each classroom. This group of students and adults will need to stay together throughout the entire day for all activities. Every school that re-opens will receive a site visit from Public Health. Public Health has a dedicated team of specialists providing technical assistance and disease management control to all schools that are re-opened or re-opening.

Comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen will be posted online to ensure the continued health and safety of workers and the community. Businesses are required to implement the protocols for infection control and distancing prior to reopening to ensure they are in compliance, and to avoid citations, fines and possible closure. Businesses have a duty to protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible and to follow Public Health protocols and directives. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.
